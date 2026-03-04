The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has entered its fifth day, with the U.S. and Israel launching new waves of intense bombing targeting Tehran and other areas. The reported death toll in Iran has risen to 1,045. U.S. forces say they have struck more than 2,000 targets since Saturday. Israel is also escalating its attack on Lebanon, where it has ordered mass evacuations.

Iran is continuing to retaliate by attacking Israeli and U.S. allies across the Gulf. Targets reportedly struck by Iran include the U.S. Embassy and CIA station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Consulate grounds in Dubai and a major U.S. air base in Qatar. Earlier today, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened the “complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure.”

A U.S. submarine has sunk an Iranian naval ship in the Indian Ocean off the southern coast of Sri Lanka. Thirty people have survived but were seriously wounded; 140 others are still missing. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the attack–the first submarine torpedoing of a ship since World War II. This comes days after President Trump vowed to annihilate Iran’s navy.