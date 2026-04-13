In Lebanon, an Israeli strike killed an infant girl during her father’s funeral on Sunday. The baby’s sister, 7-year-old Aline Saeed, had attended the funeral wrapped in bloodied bandages from an Israeli strike on her family home on Wednesday. The Israeli strike on Sunday also killed other relatives at the funeral. This is Nasser Saeed, the girls’ grandfather.
Nasser Hussein Saeed: “What humanity are they talking about? This is humanity? This isn’t humanity. This is a war crime. Where are the human rights? If a child — a child! — is wounded in Israel, the whole world jumps up. Are we not people? Are we not humans? We’re like them!”
Lebanon’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed over 2,000 people, including 165 children, since March 2. More than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced. On Sunday, an IDF tank rammed into U.N. peacekeeping vehicles twice in southern Lebanon, blocking a road used to access U.N. positions in the region. An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon also killed a Red Cross paramedic and injured another emergency worker.
At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the central and southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. An Israeli drone fired two missiles near a police post in Bureij refugee camp, hitting a group of civilians. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks have killed more than 700 Palestinians and injured more than 2,000 since the so-called ceasefire took effect last October. Meanwhile, a second Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid set sail for Gaza Sunday from Barcelona, aiming to break the Israeli blockade. Organizers are calling it the largest civilian maritime effort in history. Last October, the Israeli military halted the previous Global Sumud Flotilla, arresting Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants. This is organizer Thiago Ávila.
Thiago Ávila: “Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu need to fear the people. Because of their violations, both war criminals, but also the Epstein class and all the other things that they do, they will be made accountable. And we will not stop.”
In the United Kingdom, police arrested over 500 pro-Palestinian activists at London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday. They were holding signs that read “I oppose genocide — I support Palestine Action.” Palestine Action was declared a terrorist organization in the U.K. last year, making support for the group punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Britain’s High Court struck down the ban earlier this year on free speech grounds; the government has appealed the ruling. Nearly 3,000 people have been arrested since the ban on Palestine Action was first imposed. Hundreds face charges.
President Trump slammed Pope Leo XIV on Sunday night, posting on Truth Social that he does not “want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.” Trump claimed credit for Pope Leo’s election, writing, “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.” Trump also criticized Pope Leo for meeting with David Axelrod, the former senior adviser to President Obama. Earlier today, President Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ. Here’s Pope Leo responding to Trump’s attacks.
Pope Leo XIV: “I don’t want to get into a debate with him. I don’t think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing. And I will continue to speak out loudly against war.”
The Trump administration has fired immigration judges who dismissed high-profile deportation cases against international students who joined protests in support of Palestinians. Judge Roopal Patel had ruled in January that the government had no grounds to deport Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish-born student targeted by the Trump administration. Öztürk was personally targeted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio after she wrote an op-ed in a student newspaper critical of Tufts University’s stances on Palestinian causes. Patel was fired on Friday, as were five other judges, including Nina Froes, who in February ended deportation proceedings against Columbia University Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi. The fired judges told The New York Times they’d come under pressure from the Trump administration to order more deportations.
In Hungary, far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has conceded defeat in Sunday’s parliamentary election, bringing 16 years of authoritarian rule to an end. Official results show Péter Magyar and his center-right, pro-EU Tisza party won in a landslide, with more than the two-thirds majority needed to reverse Orbán-era changes to Hungary’s constitution. Tens of thousands of people celebrated the results in the streets of Budapest Sunday night.
Ime Sarkozy: “I think this nation woke up. And we try to again to rebuild all the relationship in our families, because this is the most important thing, the love and kindness and to believe in the future. And this nation one of the best nations in Europe, and we can show we can change also other nations to wake up.”
Orbán has been prime minister of Hungary since 2010, making him the European Union’s longest-serving leader. He was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Trump administration. Last week, Vice President JD Vance traveled to Budapest to campaign for Orbán ahead of Sunday’s election. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.
Nigeria’s government is denying reports that its Air Force mistakenly bombed a crowded market on Saturday, after Amnesty International reported over 100 civilians, including children, were killed in an attack on the village of Jilli in Yobe state. The village is near the border of Borno state, the epicenter of a Boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged the region for over a decade. In a statement, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s president called the market a legitimate military target, adding, “The narrative that those who were killed are innocent civilians is totally false.” The Nigerian military regularly bombs vast forest enclaves to battle Boko Haram and Islamic State groups operating throughout the region.
In Southern California, a 29-year-old warehouse worker is being held without bail after his arrest in connection with a massive six-alarm fire at a paper products warehouse east of Los Angeles. Tuesday’s fire at a Kimberly-Clark warehouse completely destroyed the 1.2-million-square-foot facility, causing an estimated $600 million in damages. Prosecutors say it was started by Chamel Abdulkarim, who allegedly texted a co-worker afterward comparing himself to Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A social media video appears to show Abdulkarim using a lighter to set fire to paper products while criticizing corporate greed and inadequate pay.
Chamel Abdulkarim: “All you had to do was pay us enough to live. All you had to do was pay us enough to [bleep] live.”
In Ireland, a man climbed onto the roof of a U.S. military aircraft as it was parked at Shannon Airport on Saturday, using a hatchet to sabotage its wing and fuselage. Police said they arrested a man in his forties, but did not identify him. His action caused extensive damage to the $75 million C-130 Hercules military transport. Shannon Airport is the frequent site of protests demanding the Irish government end U.S. military-chartered flights and weapons shipments to Israel.
In California, Democratic Congressmember Eric Swalwell has suspended his gubernatorial campaign after a former staffer said he twice raped her when she was heavily intoxicated, leaving her bruised and bleeding. Three other women also alleged sexual misconduct by Swalwell in interviews with CNN. Swalwell denied the claims but said he would suspend his campaign for governor of California while fighting what he called “serious, false allegations.” On Saturday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said it had launched an investigation into the rape allegations. A growing number of lawmakers, including Democrats, are calling on Swalwell to resign from Congress. Many are also calling on Texas Republican Congressmember Tony Gonzales to quit, too, after he admitted to an affair with a former staffer who later took her own life, burning herself to death. Gonzales is also accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a former campaign aide.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked his first 100 days in office with a pair of rallies on Sunday, first at Terminal 5 in Manhattan and later at the Knockdown Center in Queens. Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at both events. Mayor Mamdani touted his accomplishments to roll out 2,000 daycare seats in low-income neighborhoods and fill 100,000 potholes in his first 100 days. He also announced that New York City will open a city-owned grocery store first in East Harlem and in each borough by the end of his first term. This is Mayor Mamdani.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “And as I said on that freezing January afternoon to more than eight-and-a-half million New Yorkers, we will make no apology for what we believe. I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist.”
Media Options