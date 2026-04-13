In Lebanon, an Israeli strike killed an infant girl during her father’s funeral on Sunday. The baby’s sister, 7-year-old Aline Saeed, had attended the funeral wrapped in bloodied bandages from an Israeli strike on her family home on Wednesday. The Israeli strike on Sunday also killed other relatives at the funeral. This is Nasser Saeed, the girls’ grandfather.

Nasser Hussein Saeed: “What humanity are they talking about? This is humanity? This isn’t humanity. This is a war crime. Where are the human rights? If a child — a child! — is wounded in Israel, the whole world jumps up. Are we not people? Are we not humans? We’re like them!”

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed over 2,000 people, including 165 children, since March 2. More than 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced. On Sunday, an IDF tank rammed into U.N. peacekeeping vehicles twice in southern Lebanon, blocking a road used to access U.N. positions in the region. An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon also killed a Red Cross paramedic and injured another emergency worker.