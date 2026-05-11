President Trump blasted Iran’s response to the U.S.'s 14-point ceasefire proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable.” Iran's Foreign Ministry says the U.S. continues to have “unreasonable demands” and that Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal “was not excessive.” This comes as Iran’s economy is reeling from the impact of U.S.-Israeli strikes. An Iranian government official estimated that the war has caused the loss of 1 million jobs, in comments reported by Iranian state media. On April 25, an Iranian job search platform reported a record 318,000 résumés submitted in a single day, which is 50% higher than the previous record, according to the news site Asr Iran cited by The New York Times.
According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, 3,636 people have been killed in Iran by U.S.-Israeli strikes, among them 254 children. Meanwhile, the Pentagon confirms 13 U.S. service members have been killed and 415 wounded in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted in an interview with CBS News’s “60 Minutes” that the Iran war isn’t over, because nuclear material remains in the country.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “It’s not over, because there’s still nuclear material, enriched uranium, that has to be taken out of Iran. There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled. There are still proxies that Iran supports. There are ballistic missiles that they still want to produce. Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it, but all that is still there, and there’s work to be done.”
Nobel Peace laureate and activist Narges Mohammadi has been transferred to a hospital in Tehran more than a week after collapsing in prison. In a statement, her foundation said, “We must ensure she never returns to prison to face the 18 years remaining on her sentence. Now is the time to demand her unconditional freedom and the dismissal of all charges.” Over the weekend, The Guardian published an excerpt of her memoir smuggled out of prison, in which Mohammadi wrote, “Authoritarian regimes do not always need an executioner’s rope. Sometimes, they simply wait for the human body to fail — and then make sure no help arrives, or they create conditions in which death can come easily, helping it along by standing in the way of life-saving care.” Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times and sentenced to a cumulative 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. She received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her advocacy against torture and the death penalty in Iran.
The U.S. says it will facilitate a new round of talks between Israel and Lebanon at the State Department’s Washington headquarters on Thursday and Friday. Israel and Lebanon reached a temporary ceasefire agreement in mid-April, but Israel continues to launch deadly attacks inside Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said Sunday Israeli attacks over just 24 hours killed 51 people, including two medical workers. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed nearly 3,000 people across Lebanon; 1.2 million people have been displaced. On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to mourn at least eight members of a displaced Lebanese family who were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit the building they were sheltering in. Among the dead was a 6-month-old infant. This is Abu Saleh who attended the funeral.
Abu Saleh: “What would we say? What would we say about the massacres committed against those innocent people, those civilians, those pure believers, who are holding on to the land? My mother-in-law, may God bless her soul, was holding on to the land, and her children were holding on to the land.”
In Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least three Palestinians, including the head of the criminal police force in Khan Younis, Wessam Abdel-Hadi, and his aide. A separate strike killed one person and wounded two others in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Israel has conducted near-daily attacks since the U.S.-brokered so-called ceasefire took effect last October. At least 850 Palestinians have been killed since then. This is Ali Mousa Dababesh, who attended the funeral of the policemen.
Ali Mousa Dababesh: “Although the ceasefire came into effect several months ago, the occupation continues to target police officers in order to cause chaos among the people of the same nation. The occupation aims to create chaos and confusion within the Gaza Strip. This is its sole objective.”
Israel has deported two activists who were abducted from a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla that was violently intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters late last month. Spanish national Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian Thiago Ávila were among 175 activists forced off their humanitarian aid ships at gunpoint during Israel’s raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla. Both men faced severe physical abuse while in Israeli custody, which their legal team said amounted to torture. This is Saif Abukeshek speaking after his deportation to Greece.
Saif Abukeshek: “I left behind me thousands of Palestinian prisoners, children, women and men. I am sure that the treatment I faced does not compare to the suffering they are going through, the testimonies we hear of their torture, of their violation on a daily basis. We have to continue mobilizing. We cannot forget the Palestinian prisoners.”
In the occupied West Bank, thousands of runners competed in the 10th edition of the Palestine International Marathon on Friday, following a two-year hiatus due to Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip. Runners gathered outside the Church of the Nativity in central Bethlehem for the start of the race, while a parallel five-kilometer race was held in central Gaza. Among those participating were amputees who lost limbs to Israeli bombs and bullets.
A BBC-funded documentary titled “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” won best current affairs program at the BAFTA TV Awards Sunday, despite being dropped by the network last June. Channel 4 in the U.K. picked it up and aired it instead. The BBC pulled the film weeks before its scheduled broadcast. In a statement, the broadcaster had said, “We have come to the conclusion that broadcasting this material risked creating a perception of partiality.” Presenter Ramita Navai and Ben De Pear, the executive producer of the documentary, blasted the BBC in their acceptance speeches.
Ramita Navai: “We refuse to be silenced and censored. And we thank — thank you. Thank you. And we thank Channel 4 showing this film.”
Ben De Pear: “We also want to dedicate this award to Jaba Badwan and Osama Al-Ashi, the two journalists on the ground who made this film for us. So I’d like a round of applaud for them, please. … Just a question to the BBC: Given that you dropped our film, will you drop us from the BAFTA screening later tonight? Thank you.”
In the United Kingdom, the far-right populist Nigel Farage and his anti-immigrant party Reform UK made significant gains in local elections over the weekend, as the Labour Party led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer took heavy losses. Results show Reform UK gained nearly 1,450 council seats and control of 14 councils, while the Labour Party lost nearly 1,500 councillors, leading some members of Parliament to call on Starmer to resign. The Conservative Party also suffered big losses, while the Green Party made gains, claiming hundreds of council seats and winning two mayoral elections. Nigel Farage is a chief architect of Brexit and an ally of President Donald Trump. He has repeatedly used racist language to attack immigrants and Muslims, while his former classmates have accused him of racist and antisemitic bullying. We’ll go to London after headlines for the latest on the U.K. elections.
Virginia’s Supreme Court has struck down a congressional map drawn by Democrats, just weeks after voters approved a statewide referendum changing the borders of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts. The new map could have allowed Democrats to win an additional four House seats in November’s midterm elections. Its defeat is a major blow to efforts by Democrats to counter redistricting by Republicans in other states, including Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Meanwhile, officials in Alabama have asked the U.S. Supreme Court for permission to throw out Alabama’s congressional map, which has two majority-Black districts. Republicans are seeking to flip at least one of Alabama’s two Democratic-controlled House seats. Alabama’s emergency application came less than two weeks after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority gutted the last remaining major provision of the Voting Rights Act in a 6-3 ruling.
Internal documents obtained by The New York Times reveal the Board of Immigration Appeals — part of the Justice Department — rushed Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil’s deportation case. Last month, the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that Khalil could soon be deported. Khalil’s case was reportedly considered high priority even before the board officially received it. The decision to deport Khalil also came just nine days after paperwork was submitted. Homero López, who was appointed to the board under President Biden and later fired under President Trump, told The New York Times, “That kind of timeline is unprecedented. It’s an insane turnaround, particularly for such a high-profile case on a novel legal issue.” At least three judges also reportedly recused themselves from the process. On social media, Khalil wrote, “This story proves that the Trump administration’s treatment of my case has always been corrupt and retaliatory. They put me through a sham immigration process while guaranteeing the outcome in advance.”
A Mexican couple held in an ICE jail was finally released and able to reunite with their 18-year-old son just a day before he died of cancer. Kevin González was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer and died Sunday in Mexico. His parents, Isidoro González Avilés and Norma Anabel Ramírez Amaya, had been arrested in April while trying to reenter the U.S. to visit their dying son after their request for humanitarian visas was denied. On Thursday, a judge in Arizona ordered the release of González’s parents from ICE custody. On Friday, they returned to Mexico. Hoping to reunite with his parents, González flew to Mexico a week ago, where he had discontinued treatment. His father said, “We managed to make my son’s dream come true: to be with him again, to love him, to give him the love we could not give him during these months when he was not with us.”
The Pentagon says it has blown up another ship in the eastern Pacific, killing two of its passengers and leaving one survivor. Once again, officials with U.S. Southern Command provided no evidence for their claims that the ship had been carrying drugs. SOUTHCOM says it notified the U.S. Coast Guard to begin search and rescue operations for the survivor; there’s no word on the person’s fate. Similar attacks by the Pentagon in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific have reportedly killed 192 people. Legal experts say they are extrajudicial killings and are illegal under U.S. and international law.
A CNN analysis finds that U.S. military intelligence-gathering flights are surging off the coast of Cuba. Since February, the U.S. Navy and Air Force have conducted at least 25 intelligence-gathering flights off Cuba’s coast, using the same surveillance aircraft active in the lead-up to U.S. strikes on Iran.
Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating a U.S.-brokered three-day ceasefire. Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks killed three people and left many others wounded over the weekend, while Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of breaking the ceasefire more than 1,000 times. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had responded in kind to Russian drone and artillery fire. On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters he thought Russia’s attacks on Ukraine were nearing an end.
President Vladimir Putin: “The West promised assistance and then began fueling a confrontation with Russia that continues to this day. I think that the matter is coming to an end, but it is a serious matter.”
Putin’s remarks came after Russia held “Victory Day” celebrations with a military parade that, for the first time in nearly two decades, featured no tanks, armored vehicles or other heavy weaponry, after the equipment was prioritized for the frontline in Ukraine.
In Hungary, Péter Magyar was sworn in Saturday to become the country’s new prime minister, ending 16 years of Viktor Orbán’s authoritarian rule. Magyar’s pro-EU center-right Tisza Party won 141 of 199 parliamentary seats last month in a landslide victory. The new speaker of the parliament ordered the EU flag restored to the facade of the Hungarian parliament building after 12 years of absence. The Tisza Party also held an all-day event called a “system-changing people’s festival.” This is Hungary’s new prime minister, Péter Magyar.
Prime Minister Péter Magyar: “The Hungarian people have given us a mandate to put an end to decades of drifting. They have given us a mandate to open a new chapter in Hungary’s history, not only to change the government, but to change the system, as well, to start again.”
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