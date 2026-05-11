President Trump blasted Iran’s response to the U.S.'s 14-point ceasefire proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable.” Iran's Foreign Ministry says the U.S. continues to have “unreasonable demands” and that Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal “was not excessive.” This comes as Iran’s economy is reeling from the impact of U.S.-Israeli strikes. An Iranian government official estimated that the war has caused the loss of 1 million jobs, in comments reported by Iranian state media. On April 25, an Iranian job search platform reported a record 318,000 résumés submitted in a single day, which is 50% higher than the previous record, according to the news site Asr Iran cited by The New York Times.

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, 3,636 people have been killed in Iran by U.S.-Israeli strikes, among them 254 children. Meanwhile, the Pentagon confirms 13 U.S. service members have been killed and 415 wounded in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted in an interview with CBS News’s “60 Minutes” that the Iran war isn’t over, because nuclear material remains in the country.