Israeli forces have intercepted the last remaining boats with a humanitarian aid flotilla attempting to breach the blockade on Gaza. Video from the flotilla’s live stream showed Israeli soldiers opening fire on at least two of the vessels. Live-stream footage also shows the activists putting on life jackets and raising their hands as Israeli soldiers approached to raid the boats. Over 400 activists aboard 50 vessels with the Global Sumud Flotilla have been abducted, among them Margaret Connolly, the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly, as well as several U.S. citizens.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said earlier today that nearly 90 of the activists have reportedly started a hunger strike to protest their illegal abduction, and in solidarity with the thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The latest raid came just weeks after Israel attacked a previous humanitarian aid flotilla en route to Gaza. This is Saif Abukeshek, who was detained in an Israeli prison for 10 days and released earlier this month. He was among 175 international activists forced off their aid ships on international waters at gunpoint in late April.

Saif Abukeshek: “It’s another crime that Israel continues to commit in the international waters by intercepting those civilian boats that are protected by the international law and that the ICJ order is to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza. They are being intercepted and attacked by Israeli soldiers and the Israeli Navy.”

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Saif Abukeshek and at least three other activists over their involvement with the Gaza humanitarian aid flotillas, in what activists condemned as an escalating crackdown to silence them.