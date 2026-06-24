In a major blow to the Democratic establishment, three progressives backed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani won primary races in New York City. Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander beat incumbent Congressman Dan Goldman. The 32-year-old Afro-Latina organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier pulled off a shocking defeat of five-term Congressman Adriano Espaillat, the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. And New York Assemblymember Claire Valdez, who is a former union organizer, defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to fill the seat long held by Nydia Velázquez, who had backed Reynoso. Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez were both backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, which also played a key role in Mamdani’s election.

Lander, Valdez and Chevalier all ran campaigns criticizing AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Claire Valdez spoke to supporters in Brooklyn last night.

Claire Valdez: “I will continue to call for Palestinian liberation. We will stand up to the genocide. We will refuse to abide by apartheid. And we will use our money to improve lives here instead of destroy them abroad. And I will do everything in my power every single day in Congress to give the labor movement the tools it needs to be a fighting force for the entire working class.”

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke at Valdez’s victory party.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “The old politics that got us to this crisis is not the politics that’s going to get us out of this crisis. It’s time for working people to be back at the heart of our politics. These are the champions who will do it.”

In another closely watched New York primary, state Assemblymember Micah Lasher won the crowded race to replace Congressman Jerry Nadler. We will have more on the election after headlines and speak to Darializa Avila Chevalier.