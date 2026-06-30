In Venezuela, rescue crews continue to search for tens of thousands of missing people, nearly a week after two back-to-back earthquakes devastated La Guaira and Caracas. Venezuelan health officials say over 1,700 people are confirmed dead, with the toll expected to rise dramatically. Speaking from Caracas, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator said Monday people are still being pulled from the rubble.

Gianluca Rampolla del Tindaro: “At least 2,500 structures are affected, most of which fully collapsed. … We are procuring — and this is something that has been agreed with the authorities here — 10,000 body bags.”

This comes as the Associated Press reports more than 140 Venezuelans, including several children, were deported from the United States and arrived back in Venezuela just hours before the earthquakes. The deportees were left in a hotel in La Guaira, with a few survivors describing crawling out of the rubble and barely escaping. It is believed that at least 130 of them were killed in the earthquakes. This is the mother of one of the men deported to Venezuela from the U.S. She said he suffered “life-altering” injuries in the disaster.