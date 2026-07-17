In Maine, the ICE agent who fatally shot Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during a traffic stop in Biddeford last Monday has been identified as David Brouillette, a former police officer and U.S. Army veteran. His ex-wife, Ashley Brouillette, told the Portland Press Herald he called her and admitted he was the officer behind Monday’s shooting. Ashley Brouillette described abusive behavior both during and after her marriage to David Brouillette. She said she wanted to speak out publicly because she’d previously reported concerns about her husband’s mental health to his superiors in the military.

Separately, the Associated Press reports several of David Brouillette’s close relatives say he struggled with serious mental health issues since early childhood and never should have been given access to a badge and gun. Speaking anonymously, one relative said, “Afghanistan destroyed him — trained him to be a killing monster, a machine. They took someone who was extremely mentally ill and turned him into a killing machine.”

On Thursday, the widow of Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero spoke publicly for the first time since her husband was killed as he set off for work Monday morning. Karolina Rojas Alvarez said the loss of her husband has been devastating for their 3-year-old daughter.