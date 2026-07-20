In Gaza, Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Saturday killed at least nine Palestinians, including three children, according to local health officials. Separately, an Israeli attack on a tent sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza killed at least one Palestinian and wounded several others on Sunday night. This is Huda al-Lahham, whose building was destroyed in an Israeli strike.

Huda al-Lahham: “Our message to the world is to stop this war on us. We can’t stand it. We don’t have anything. We can’t find food to eat. Why are they doing this? We haven’t done anything. We were staying safely in our homes. We want to eat. We want to live like everyone else.”

Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October, when Israel agreed to a U.S.-brokered so-called ceasefire.