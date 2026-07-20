The United States is continuing to strike Iran for a ninth straight day, after two U.S. service members from Hawaii and Texas were killed in an Iranian attack on a base in Jordan; a third soldier was killed in northern Iraq during a “controlled detonation” of a downed Iranian drone. On Saturday, the U.S. struck a water desalination plant in the village of Bonji, disrupting drinking water for about 10,000 people in nearly two dozen villages in southern Iran. According to Drop Site News, U.S. attacks have also targeted nine bridges, two airports, a railroad junction and a road tunnel since Wednesday. And the International Atomic Energy Agency is looking into reports of an attack on the construction site of a planned nuclear power plant in Darkhovin. Over the weekend, the State Department issued a warning to Americans abroad, calling on them to remain cautious. This comes as Axios reports that the U.S. is sending dozens of refueling planes to Israel ahead of increased military operations against Iran. Iranian authorities report U.S. attacks so far this month have killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 400 others. This is the adviser to Iran’s supreme leader.
Mohsen Rezaee: “If in the next two or three days the Americans continue the war, we will enter a phase of complete offense and destruction. … Should they try to seize any part of our territory, we might enter that same phase of offense, abandoning our defensive posture, abandoning our deterrence and reciprocal measures.”
In Gaza, Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Saturday killed at least nine Palestinians, including three children, according to local health officials. Separately, an Israeli attack on a tent sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza killed at least one Palestinian and wounded several others on Sunday night. This is Huda al-Lahham, whose building was destroyed in an Israeli strike.
Huda al-Lahham: “Our message to the world is to stop this war on us. We can’t stand it. We don’t have anything. We can’t find food to eat. Why are they doing this? We haven’t done anything. We were staying safely in our homes. We want to eat. We want to live like everyone else.”
Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October, when Israel agreed to a U.S.-brokered so-called ceasefire.
In the occupied West Bank, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed a Palestinian village near the southern town of Yatta on Sunday, setting fire to a mosque and buildings. Footage obtained by Reuters showed the settlers attacking a Palestinian home, starting fires near the property and spraying graffiti on its walls. Eyewitnesses called it a coordinated attack.
Juma Ribee: “It was an attack on the entire village. The settlers came from the nearby settlement of Havat Ma’on. They were around 40 settlers. Six were attacking here. They directly attacked this house to prevent anyone from getting out of the house. And the others went toward the mosque, and they tried to set fire to the mosque.”
Elsewhere, Israeli settlers deliberately set fire to Palestinian farmland and olive groves in the village of Tel, south of Nablus. In June, Amnesty International accused Israel’s government of carrying out a campaign of “ethnic cleansing” in the occupied West Bank amid a steep rise of state-backed violence and forced displacements by Israeli settlers.
Israel has revoked the protected status of Nile crocodiles to pave the way for a new prison modeled after the Trump administration’s “Alligator Alcatraz” ICE jail in the Florida Everglades. The proposal by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would see Palestinians held in a prison surrounded by a crocodile-infested moat. Israeli researcher and political commentator Shaiel Ben-Ephraim said on X, “The fact that Israel is trying to surround a prison with [crocodiles] tells you all you need to know about these camps, which are designed to torture, rape, and murder Palestinians, often held as hostages without charges.”
In Ukraine, Russia launched one of its largest ballistic missile attacks on the capital Kyiv since the start of the war, leaving at least six people dead and dozens injured. Ten people were also killed in a Russian strike near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa. In response, Ukraine targeted Moscow with 400 drones, wounding two people and setting buildings ablaze. This is a resident of Kyiv whose apartment was damaged in a Russian attack.
Oleksandr Vasilevsky: “There was the first strike. The building shook. Then it was quiet for a while because the front doors had been blown off here in the hallway. Then came the second strike, and then there was a huge blast. We heard it. The building started shaking, and I could hear everything flying around.”
A Colorado prison guard faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly shot a protester outside the for-profit ICE jail where he works. Witnesses say 42-year-old Brandon Booth responded to demonstrations last Thursday outside the GEO Group’s Aurora ICE Processing Center by firing a single shot at protesters, then fleeing the scene. The bullet struck 21-year-old Emma Landis in the heel, sending her to the hospital. In the wake of the shooting, Booth’s former sister-in-law told The Denver Post that Booth was “not a good person at all.” She said he’d previously slammed her into a wall, giving her a concussion, adding, “This is not a person who does the right thing or respects boundaries, especially of women and kids.”
Meanwhile, records show the ICE agent behind the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero once told a court a head injury had left him with impaired cognitive functioning and memory. David Brouillette filed a lawsuit against the Maine Community College System in late 2023, alleging post-concussive injuries after a steel beam fell on his head during a firefighting training course. Just two years later, Brouillette went to work as an ICE officer — despite his injury and his documented history of domestic violence against two previous wives and his daughters.
The far-right social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami after British authorities issued new rape and sex trafficking charges against the brothers. The United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges on Saturday.
Karena Thomas: “Thirty-eight new charges in total have now been authorized against Andrew and Tristan Tate, bringing the total number of charges faced to 59. The charges relate to seven victims spanning a period from 2010 to 2017. … I want to make it clear: There is no place for male violence against women and girls in our society, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us.”
Andrew and Tristan Tate are dual British-U.S. citizens prominent in the far-right, hypermasculine online community known as the “Manosphere.” They previously lived in Romania, where in 2023 prosecutors filed a criminal indictment against them on charges including violence, rape, and human trafficking. Despite the charges, they were freed from travel restrictions in Romania early last year, after White House officials took an interest in their case.
Andy Burnham takes over as the United Kingdom’s next prime minister, succeeding Keir Starmer. Burnham is Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade. Burnham is the former mayor of Manchester and is considered to be more left-leaning than Starmer. Starmer was forced to step down from office after members of his Labour Party called on him to resign after the party’s huge losses in Britain’s local elections.
Millions of people across North America face another day of hazardous air pollution as nearly 1,000 active wildfires continue to rage in Canada. “Hazardous” air quality alerts are once again in effect today for major cities including Chicago, Detroit, Columbus and Minneapolis. Here in New York, air quality has improved — at least for now — following what officials are calling the second-worst smoke event in the city’s modern history. On Friday, President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Canada over the record levels of hazardous air.
In Maine, former state lawmaker Troy Jackson has emerged as the front-runner to replace Graham Platner as the Democratic Party’s nominee to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in November’s midterm elections. Over the weekend, Jackson’s campaign got a boost when several rivals withdrew from the race; meanwhile, Jackson received broad support in county-level meetings of the Maine Democratic Party ahead of a nominating convention next Saturday. Troy Jackson is a progressive who narrowly lost the Maine Democratic gubernatorial primary. Graham Platner withdrew his nomination for Senate earlier this month after a former girlfriend accused him of rape.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he’s still looking into arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits New York for the U.N. General Assembly in September. Mamdani spoke with The New York Times’s “The Interview” podcast.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court. And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years. I’ve also said that I will follow the laws that we have here in New York City, because I believe that there is an importance in following the law as a leader who presides over our city. And that’s something that I plan to do.”
Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “Meaning? I’m sorry, I don’t understand what that means.”
Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “Meaning that whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do, but we won’t be writing our own laws to that end.”
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