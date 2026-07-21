The United States has carried out a 10th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, with reports of explosions in Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Shiraz and Isfahan. In response, Iran’s military launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. assets in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, claiming hits on U.S. radar, communications and air defense systems. Meanwhile, at least three oil tankers erupted in flames after coming under Iranian fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, the Pentagon identified two U.S. soldiers killed in an Iranian strike on their base in Jordan. Private Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton, Texas, was just 19 years old. She was killed alongside First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan of Hawaii. They’re among at least 17 U.S. service members killed in action supporting President Trump’s attacks on Iran. This comes after The New York Times reported the Pentagon failed to disclose nearly 100 injuries to U.S. troops since July 7.