The Republican-led House of Representatives has approved a $95 billion budget framework to fund the U.S. war on Iran, while pressuring states to adopt new restrictions on voting. The framework outlines $73 billion in additional funding for war and intelligence gathering, $12 billion in farm aid and $10 billion for a fund aimed at incentivizing states to adopt core components of the SAVE America Act, including a voter ID requirement for in-person voting. Millions of citizens who lack easy access to the bill’s required forms of documentation could be at risk of disenfranchisement. The House approved the framework by a vote of 216 to 214, with all Democrats present casting votes in opposition; three Democrats were absent or did not record a vote. This is Washington Congressmember Pramila Jayapal.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “Months after Hegseth claimed victory, Iran continued to strike American assets in the Middle East, kill American service members and close the Straits of Hormuz. The administration has clearly gotten us into a war that they have no clue how to get us out of. Americans deserve a clear strategy, not shifting explanations that change by the day. They deserve thoughtful diplomacy, not tweets like the one that the president just released today.”

Congresswoman Jayapal was referring to Trump’s Truth Social post reading, “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on social media, “Our defense doctrine is clear: eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response.” The war of words came as the U.S. bombed Iran for a 12th consecutive night.