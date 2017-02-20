Independent Global News
Monday,
February 20, 2017
Friday,
February 17, 2017
Thursday,
February 16, 2017
Wednesday,
February 15, 2017
Story
Feb 20, 2017
DHS Memos: Speed Up Mass Deportations & Prosecute Parents Who Help Undocumented Children Enter U.S.
Story
Feb 20, 2017
George Takei on 75th Anniv. of Internment of Japanese Americans & Why Trump is "The Real Terrorist"
Story
Feb 20, 2017
"For-Profit President": A Look at How Trump Is Pushing Wholesale Corporate Takeover of the Gov't
Story
Feb 20, 2017
Daniel Ramirez Medina's Lawyer: "Absolutely No Evidence" to Support DREAMer's Continued Detention
Feb 15, 2017
Feb 15, 2017
Breaking: In Victory For Workers, Fast Food CEO Andrew Puzder Withdraws as Labor Nominee
Feb 14, 2017
Feb 14, 2017
The Predatory Mindset of Donald Trump: An Interview with Eve Ensler & Christine Schuler Deschryver
Feb 10, 2017
Feb 10, 2017
Coretta Scott King's Memoirist: She Knew the People Sessions Prosecuted for Voting Rights Activism
Feb 10, 2017
Feb 10, 2017
See the Signs of Terror: Journalists Call on Trump to Condemn White Supremacist-Led Attacks & Plots
Mon, Feb 20, 2017
DHS Memos: Speed Up Mass Deportations & Prosecute Parents Who Help Undocumented Children Enter U.S.
Daniel Ramirez Medina's Lawyer: "Absolutely No Evidence" to Support DREAMer's Continued Detention
Did Jeff Sessions Foreshadow New Immigration Crackdown in a Memo Before Becoming Attorney General?
George Takei on 75th Anniv. of Internment of Japanese Americans & Why Trump is "The Real Terrorist"
"For-Profit President": A Look at How Trump Is Pushing Wholesale Corporate Takeover of the Gov't
Friday, February 17, 2017
In First Solo Press Conference, Trump Attacks Media, Claims Admin Running Like "Fine-Tuned Machine"
Why Did ICE Arrest & Imprison a 23-Year-Old DREAMer and DACA Recipient Living Legally in the U.S.?
Undocumented Mother in Sanctuary in Denver Church: I've Paid Taxes for 20 Years, Why Hasn't Trump?
Denver Church Gives Sanctuary to Immigrant Mother Facing Deportation: "We Are Not Breaking Any Laws"
Does New Labor Secretary Nominee Alex Acosta Have the Perfect Résumé to Sabotage a Federal Agency?
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Glenn Greenwald on Flynn-Russia Leaks: Highly Illegal & Wholly Justified
Greenwald: Democrats Seem to Consider Snowden's & Manning's Leaks Evil & Leaks Under Trump Heroic
Greenwald: Empowering the "Deep State" to Undermine Trump is Prescription for Destroying Democracy
Greenwald on Trump-Netanyahu Meeting & How Israel Is Turning into an Apartheid-Like State
Trump Is Asked About Rising Anti-Semitism in U.S., He Responds by Boasting About Election Victory
Glenn Greenwald: Trump Seems to Be Committed to Escalating Violence in Yemen
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
What Did Trump Know & When Did He Know It? White House in Crisis over Flynn & Russia Scandals
Trump & Spicer Blame Russia Scandal on "Illegal Leaks" Rather Than Lies by Senior Officials
Rep. Lieu on Kellyanne Conway: White House Should Not Be Used for Enriching the President's Family
Rep. Lieu: The White House Lying & Stifling Dissent on Yemen Raid is Step Toward Authoritarianism
Rep. Ted Lieu to Introduce Bill Requiring a Psychiatrist in White House
Trump Security Protocols Questioned: Mar-a-Lago Resort is Not the White House Situation Room
The Stephen Miller Story: From Pestering Latino Students in High School to Drafting Muslim Ban
