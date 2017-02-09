Independent Global News
Hot Topics
Thu, Feb 09, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Human Slaughterhouse: Amnesty International Says Up to 13,000 Hanged at Syrian Prison
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Syrian Refugee Crisis Linked to Rampant Torture, Disappearances & Arrests of Civilian Population
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Meet the ACLU Attorney Interrogated by Border Agents About Her Work, Nationality & More
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Which Foreign Group Will the Trump Administration Designate as a Terrorist Organization Next?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
"Made Me Feel We Were Back in 1950s" Coretta Scott King Memoirist on Silencing of Elizabeth Warren
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
ListenAudio play icon
Media OptionsDownload icon
Listen
Download icon
Recent Shows

Friday, February 10, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Thursday, February 09, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive ⟶

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation