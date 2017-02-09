Independent Global News
Friday,
February 10, 2017
Thursday,
February 9, 2017
Wednesday,
February 8, 2017
Tuesday,
February 7, 2017
Story
Feb 10, 2017
Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump's Muslim Ban, Says "No Evidence" of Attacks from 7 Listed Countries
Story
Feb 10, 2017
Trump Launches "Blue Lives Matter Regime" with Three New Executive Orders on Law Enforcement
Story
Feb 10, 2017
ICE Raids Speed into Overdrive: Advocates Say Obama's Deportations Reaching "100 MPH" Under Trump
Story
Feb 10, 2017
In Real Bowling Green Massacre, a White Supremacist Planned Attack Against African Americans & Jews
Web Exclusive
Feb 09, 2017
Breaking: 9th Circuit Judges Rule 3-0 Against Reinstating Donald Trump's Muslim Ban
Web Exclusive
Feb 08, 2017
"These Are Not Normal Times": Hundreds of NYC Students Walk Out to Protest Trump & DeVos
Web Exclusive
Feb 08, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Silenced by GOP for Reading Coretta Scott King's Letter About Jeff Sessions
Web Exclusive
Feb 03, 2017
Trans Reporter Lewis Wallace: In Trump Era, Journalists Urgently Need to Know What We Stand For
Donald Trump
Women's March on Washington
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Dakota Access Pipeline
Syria
Climate Change
Israel & Palestine
Clemency
Bernie Sanders
Thu, Feb 09, 2017
Human Slaughterhouse: Amnesty International Says Up to 13,000 Hanged at Syrian Prison
Syrian Refugee Crisis Linked to Rampant Torture, Disappearances & Arrests of Civilian Population
Meet the ACLU Attorney Interrogated by Border Agents About Her Work, Nationality & More
Which Foreign Group Will the Trump Administration Designate as a Terrorist Organization Next?
"Made Me Feel We Were Back in 1950s" Coretta Scott King Memoirist on Silencing of Elizabeth Warren
Friday, February 10, 2017
Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump's Muslim Ban, Says "No Evidence" of Attacks from 7 Listed Countries
Trump Launches "Blue Lives Matter Regime" with Three New Executive Orders on Law Enforcement
ICE Raids Speed into Overdrive: Advocates Say Obama's Deportations Reaching "100 MPH" Under Trump
In Real Bowling Green Massacre, a White Supremacist Planned Attack Against African Americans & Jews
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Human Slaughterhouse: Amnesty International Says Up to 13,000 Hanged at Syrian Prison
Syrian Refugee Crisis Linked to Rampant Torture, Disappearances & Arrests of Civilian Population
Meet the ACLU Attorney Interrogated by Border Agents About Her Work, Nationality & More
Which Foreign Group Will the Trump Administration Designate as a Terrorist Organization Next?
"Made Me Feel We Were Back in 1950s" Coretta Scott King Memoirist on Silencing of Elizabeth Warren
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
ACLU: We're in a Dangerous Situation as Gov't Claims That Courts Have No Role Reviewing Muslim Ban
Inside the ACLU's Fight Against Trump's Muslim Ban, with the Attorney Whose Lawsuit First Halted It
A Violation of Tribal & Human Rights: Standing Rock Chair Slams Approval of Dakota Access Pipeline
Water Protectors Call for Global Mass Mobilizations as Army Plans to Approve Dakota Access Pipeline
