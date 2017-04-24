Independent Global News
Tuesday,
April 25, 2017
Monday,
April 24, 2017
Friday,
April 21, 2017
Thursday,
April 20, 2017
Top Stories
Story
Apr 25, 2017
Witnesses to Double Execution in Arkansas Say Inmates May Have Suffered Botched, Painful Death
Story
Apr 25, 2017
Cornel West & Former Sanders Staffer on Movement to Draft Bernie for a New "People's Party" in U.S.
Story
Apr 25, 2017
BDS Leader Omar Barghouti Dedicates His Gandhi Peace Award to Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike
Web Exclusive
Apr 24, 2017
Watch: Noam Chomsky & Amy Goodman in Conversation
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 24, 2017
Watch: Noam Chomsky & Amy Goodman in Conversation
Web Exclusive
Apr 24, 2017
Science is Cool! Students, Teachers, Nurses, Researchers & Sci-Fi Writers Join the March for Science
Web Exclusive
Apr 20, 2017
Shane Bauer on the Berkeley Clashes & How Trump Has Emboldened the Far Right & White Nationalists
Web Exclusive
Apr 17, 2017
Peace Activist Kathy Kelly: Yemenis Are Facing Twin Terrors of Aerial Bombings and Starvation
Syria
North Korea
Fox News
Donald Trump
Immigration
Trump's Cabinet
Steve Bannon
Neil Gorsuch
Israel & Palestine
Dakota Access Pipeline
Mon, Apr 24, 2017
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Hundreds of Thousands Take to the Streets Worldwide for the Global March for Science
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Iraqi-American Doctor Who Revealed Flint Water Crisis Slams Trump & Travel Ban at March for Science
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
"I'm a Black Girl Who Rocks STEM": Young, Trans, Black & Native Scientists Take to Stage in D.C.
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
"See You in Court": Kids Suing Trump Admin over Climate Change Speak Out at March for Science
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Witnesses to Double Execution in Arkansas Say Inmates May Have Suffered Botched, Painful Death
Cornel West & Former Sanders Staffer on Movement to Draft Bernie for a New "People's Party" in U.S.
BDS Leader Omar Barghouti Dedicates His Gandhi Peace Award to Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike
Monday, April 24, 2017
Hundreds of Thousands Take to the Streets Worldwide for the Global March for Science
Iraqi-American Doctor Who Revealed Flint Water Crisis Slams Trump & Travel Ban at March for Science
"I'm a Black Girl Who Rocks STEM": Young, Trans, Black & Native Scientists Take to Stage in D.C.
"See You in Court": Kids Suing Trump Admin over Climate Change Speak Out at March for Science
Friday, April 21, 2017
As U.S. Preps Arrest Warrant for Assange, Glenn Greenwald Says Prosecuting WikiLeaks Threatens Press Freedom for All
Shocking Exposé Reveals Trump Associates & ISIS-Linked Vigilantes Are Attempting Coup in Indonesia
