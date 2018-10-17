Independent Global News
Wed, Oct 17, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Jamal Elshayyal: Response to Khashoggi’s Death Will Determine Future of Saudi Arabia & Middle East
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A History of Crushing Dissent: Before Khashoggi, Saudis Targeted Feminists Demanding Right to Drive
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Investigation: As U.S.-Backed War in Yemen Raged, UAE Hired U.S. Mercenaries to Kill Yemeni Leaders
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, October 19, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation