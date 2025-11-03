The U.S. federal government shutdown has entered its 34th day. Two federal judges ruled Friday that the Department of Agriculture must partially disburse funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and ordered the Trump administration to provide an update by today. Food banks and nonprofits nationwide are scrambling to meet the needs of 42 million Americans, including 16 million children, whose SNAP benefits were cut off over the weekend.

On Friday, President Trump held a lavish “Great Gatsby”-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago just hours before tens of millions of people lost SNAP benefits. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote on social media, “The way he rubs his inhumanity in Americans’ face never ceases to stun me. He’s illegally refusing to pay food stamp benefits… …while he throws a ridiculously over the top Gatsby party for his right wing millionaire and corporate friends.”

Meanwhile, nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay due to the shutdown. CNN reports there have been 98 “staffing trigger” reports at airports since Friday, meaning air traffic controllers had to alter operations due to staff shortages.