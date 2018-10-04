Independent Global News
Thu, Oct 04, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
NYT Exposé: “Self-Made Billionaire” Donald Trump Built Empire on Father’s Money, Tax Dodging & Fraud
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Trump Faces Probe into Tax Fraud After NYT Exposes How He Helped Parents Scam Millions from Gov’t
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, October 19, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation