Meanwhile, a handful of key Republicans have blasted President Trump for mocking Dr. Blasey Ford. This is Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Mississippi on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump: “Thirty-six years ago, this happened. I had one beer, right? I had one beer. Well, do you think it was—no, it was one beer. Oh, good. How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know! I don’t know!”

Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski called Trump’s comments “wholly inappropriate and in my view unacceptable.” This is Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Sen. Susan Collins: “The president’s comments were just plain wrong.”

Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake called Trump’s mockery “appalling.” At the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s comments.