Independent Global News
Wed, Nov 07, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
In Rebuke of Trump, Democratic Women Help Seize House & 7 Governorships in Historic Midterm
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Carol Anderson: Massive Voter Suppression Could Be Deciding Factor in Georgia Governor’s Race
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Katrina vanden Heuvel: Democrats Must Offer Bold, Progressive Plan While Holding Trump Accountable
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We Need to Confront Trump’s Creeping Authoritarianism
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Love Prevails”: Floridians Celebrate Massive Restoration of Voting Rights to People with Felonies
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, November 05, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Friday, November 02, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation