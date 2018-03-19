Independent Global News
Monday,
March 19, 2018
Friday,
March 16, 2018
Thursday,
March 15, 2018
Wednesday,
March 14, 2018
Top Stories
Story
Mar 19, 2018
Former Brazilian President Lula: It’s Clear Marielle Franco’s Assassination Was Premeditated
Story
Mar 19, 2018
Exclusive: Brazilian Presidential Candidate Lula on Facing Jail as He Runs for President Again
Story
Mar 19, 2018
Brazil’s Former President Lula on U.S. Intervention in Latin America & 15th Anniv. of Iraq Invasion
Story
Mar 16, 2018
50 Years After My Lai Massacre in Vietnam, Revisiting the Slaughter the U.S. Military Tried to Hide
Web Exclusive
Mar 19, 2018
Masha Gessen on the Role of Anti-Putin Candidates In the Russian Election & Calls for a Voter Boycott
Web Exclusive
Mar 19, 2018
Watch: Genre-Defying Band, Mourning A BLKstar, Performs Songs Dedicated to Police Brutality Victims
Web Exclusive
Mar 15, 2018
Jeremy Scahill on Trump’s Cabinet Shake-up, the Mueller Probe & the Iraq War 15 Years Later
Web Exclusive
Mar 15, 2018
Rebecca Solnit on What Makes Her Hopeful in the Age of Trump from #MeToo to Anti-Gun Protests
Hot Topics
Parkland School Shooting
Russia
Gun Control
Syria
Puerto Rico
Immigration
Sexual Assault
Climate Change
Honduras
Nuclear Weapons
Mon, Mar 19, 2018
Daily Show
Mon, Mar 19, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Former Brazilian President Lula: It’s Clear Marielle Franco’s Assassination Was Premeditated
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Exclusive: Brazilian Presidential Candidate Lula on Facing Jail as He Runs for President Again
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Brazil’s Former President Lula on U.S. Intervention in Latin America & 15th Anniv. of Iraq Invasion
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Friday, March 16, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
50 Years After My Lai Massacre in Vietnam, Revisiting the Slaughter the U.S. Military Tried to Hide
The GI Resistance Continues: Vietnam Vets Return to My Lai, Where U.S. Slaughtered 500 Civilians
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Enough! A Million Students Walk Out of Schools to Demand Action on Guns in Historic Day of Action
Remembering Courtlin Arrington: The Victim of a Recent School Shooting Largely Ignored by Media
Farmworkers Bring Human Rights Fight to Wendy’s Doorstep, Fasting & Calling for Boycott over Abuses
Rebecca Solnit on #MeToo, Mass Movements and the 10th Anniversary of “Men Explain Things to Me”
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Trump’s New
CIA
Nominee, Gina Haspel, Faces Possible Arrest Warrant in Germany over Torture
“She Tortured Just for the Sake of Torture”:
CIA
Whistleblower on Trump’s New
CIA
Pick Gina Haspel
Jeremy Scahill: Gina Haspel Should Be Answering for Her Torture Crimes, Not Heading the
CIA
Mike Pompeo, Christian Crusader & Koch Brothers Ally, Tapped to Be Trump’s Secretary of State
Congresswoman Confirms Erik Prince Tied to Intelligence Operation Run Out of Dick Cheney’s Office
