Thursday,
April 12, 2018
Wednesday,
April 11, 2018
Tuesday,
April 10, 2018
Monday,
April 9, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Apr 12, 2018
Will Senate Dems Block Confirmation of Climate-Denying, Torture-Backing State Dept Pick Mike Pompeo?
Story
Apr 12, 2018
Political Scientist Corey Robin: Paul Ryan Is Retiring After Failing to Fulfill Right-Wing Agenda
Story
Apr 12, 2018
Corey Robin: Striking Teachers Are “Real Resistance” to “Incoherent” Republicans and “Gutted” Dems
Story
Apr 11, 2018
“Facebook Doesn’t Sell Your Data. It Sells You”: Zeynep Tufekci on How Company’s Profit Really Works
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 11, 2018
Web Bonus: How “Vulture” Hedge Funds Are Killing Off the Newspaper Industry
Web Exclusive
Apr 11, 2018
Exclusivo: Lula no Democracy Now! (Em Português)
Web Exclusive
Apr 10, 2018
Sudanese-American Musician Sinkane in Conversation & Performance
Web Exclusive
Apr 06, 2018
Judge Halts Release of Herman Bell Despite NY’s Attempts to Parole More Low-Risk, Elderly Prisoners
Browse Web Exclusives
Thu, Apr 12, 2018
Daily Show
Thu, Apr 12, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Will Senate Dems Block Confirmation of Climate-Denying, Torture-Backing State Dept Pick Mike Pompeo?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“A Tremendously Dangerous Situation”: As Trump Threatens Syria, U.S.-Russian Relations Deteriorate
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Political Scientist Corey Robin: Paul Ryan Is Retiring After Failing to Fulfill Right-Wing Agenda
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Corey Robin: Striking Teachers Are “Real Resistance” to “Incoherent” Republicans and “Gutted” Dems
Recent Shows
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
“Facebook Doesn’t Sell Your Data. It Sells You”: Zeynep Tufekci on How Company’s Profit Really Works
How Facebook Played “Instrumental” Role in Rise of Burma’s Ethnic Cleansing Campaign of Rohingya
ACLU
: Facebook Has to Do Much More to Stop Housing & Job Discrimination on Platform
Amid Privacy Scandal, Is Facebook Profiting off Data from Children & Teens?
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Trump Slams
FBI
& AG Jeff Sessions After Agents Raid Home & Office of His Attorney, Michael Cohen
“A Very Dangerous Moment”: Trump Threatens to Strike Syria as Warmonger John Bolton Joins Cabinet
Is “Sorry” Enough? Facebook Built Empire on Harvesting Personal Information with Little Oversight
Denver Post Revolts Against Its “Vulture” Hedge-Fund Owner & Demands 126-Year-Old Newspaper Be Saved
Monday, April 09, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Glenn Greenwald on Syria: U.S. & Israel Revving Up War Machine Won’t Help Suffering Syrian Civilians
Glenn Greenwald: Brazil’s Right Wing Jailed Ex-President Lula Because They Couldn’t Win at the Polls
“Apartheid, Rogue, Terrorist State”: Glenn Greenwald on Israel’s Murder of Gaza Protesters, Reporter
Show Archive
