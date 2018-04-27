Independent Global News
Story
Apr 27, 2018
“Our Dreams Are Coming True”: Peace Activists Celebrate as Korean Leaders Vow to Officially End War
Story
Apr 27, 2018
“You Really Should Resign:” Lawmakers Slam EPA’s Scott Pruitt over Mounting Ethics Scandals
Story
Apr 27, 2018
Karen Korematsu: “My Father Resisted Japanese Internment. Trump’s Travel Ban is Just as Unfair”
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2018
Rohingya Activist Recalls Devastation at World’s Most Densely Populated Refugee Camp in Bangladesh
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2018
Web Bonus: Alejandra Pablos on Being Targeted & Detained by
ICE
for Her Activism
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2018
Rohingya Activist Recalls Devastation at World’s Most Densely Populated Refugee Camp in Bangladesh
Web Exclusive
Apr 27, 2018
Exclusivo: Dilma Rousseff no Democracy Now! (Em Português)
Web Exclusive
Apr 20, 2018
Web Bonus: Linda Villarosa on Black Maternal Health Crisis & America’s Hidden
HIV
Epidemic
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
“Our Dreams Are Coming True”: Peace Activists Celebrate as Korean Leaders Vow to Officially End War
“You Really Should Resign:” Lawmakers Slam EPA’s Scott Pruitt over Mounting Ethics Scandals
Karen Korematsu: “My Father Resisted Japanese Internment. Trump’s Travel Ban is Just as Unfair”
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Supreme Court Appears Set to Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban Targeting Muslim Nations
Travel Ban Blocks U.S. Citizen From Bringing Yemeni Daughter with Cerebral Palsy to U.S. for Care
Senior Democrat Caught on Tape Pressuring Progressive Congressional Candidate to Drop Out of Race
After Fleeing Genocide, Over Half a Million Rohingya Refugees Now Face Monsoon Season in Bangladesh
Full Show
Trump Decries Iran Nuclear Deal as He Fills Cabinet with Advocates Pushing Regime Change in Tehran
Texas Woman: I Was Forced to Consent to Bury Fetal Remains After Miscarriage in “Horrific” Ordeal
Burying Fetal Remains: Court Strikes Down Indiana Law Signed by Mike Pence
Arizona Reproductive Justice Activist, Now Free from
ICE
Jail, Says She Was Targeted for Activism
Full Show
No End in Sight for US-Backed Yemen War as Airstrike Kills At Least 20, Including Bride, at Wedding
As Cuba Gains a New President, Raúl Castro Steps Back, Not Down, from Power
The Untold Story of How Fidel Castro’s Love Affair with
ABC
Journalist Altered U.S.-Cuban Relations
Activists Demand Release of Manuel Duran, Prominent Latino Journalist in Memphis Jailed by
ICE
1
Tucson, AZ: Murder Acquittal for Border Agent Who Shot Mexican Teen
2
Senior Democrat Caught on Tape Pressuring Progressive Congressional Candidate to Drop Out of Race
3
Climate Denier Jim Bridenstine Narrowly Confirmed as
NASA
Chief
4
The Untold Story of How Fidel Castro’s Love Affair with
ABC
Journalist Altered U.S.-Cuban Relations
