Monday,
April 9, 2018
Friday,
April 6, 2018
Thursday,
April 5, 2018
Wednesday,
April 4, 2018
Top Stories
Story
Apr 09, 2018
Glenn Greenwald on Syria: U.S. & Israel Revving Up War Machine Won’t Help Suffering Syrian Civilians
Story
Apr 09, 2018
Glenn Greenwald: Brazil’s Right Wing Jailed Ex-President Lula Because They Couldn’t Win at the Polls
Story
Apr 09, 2018
“Apartheid, Rogue, Terrorist State”: Glenn Greenwald on Israel’s Murder of Gaza Protesters, Reporter
Story
Apr 06, 2018
Judge Suspends Release of Herman Bell, Elderly Black Panther Jailed 45 Years, Amid Police Pressure
Web Exclusive
Apr 06, 2018
Judge Halts Release of Herman Bell Despite NY’s Attempts to Parole More Low-Risk, Elderly Prisoners
Web Exclusive
Apr 05, 2018
How Big Wireless War-Gamed the Science on Risks, While Making Customers Addicted to Their Phones
Web Exclusive
Apr 03, 2018
Web Bonus: Rev. James Lawson & Michael Honey on MLK’s Vision of Worker Solidarity & Economic Justice
Web Exclusive
Apr 02, 2018
From 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike to Teachers’ Strikes in OK & KY Today, Workers Demand a Voice
Mon, Apr 09, 2018
Daily Show
Mon, Apr 09, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Glenn Greenwald on Syria: U.S. & Israel Revving Up War Machine Won’t Help Suffering Syrian Civilians
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Glenn Greenwald: Brazil’s Right Wing Jailed Ex-President Lula Because They Couldn’t Win at the Polls
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Apartheid, Rogue, Terrorist State”: Glenn Greenwald on Israel’s Murder of Gaza Protesters, Reporter
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Friday, April 06, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Brazil’s Popular Ex-President Lula Ordered to Prison After Politically Motivated Trial & Conviction
Trump Inks Arms Deal with Saudis as Humanitarian Crisis Rages in Yemen & Saudi Prince Tours U.S.
How Iona Craig Exposed the White House Lie About 2017
SEAL
Raid That Killed Yemeni Women & Children
Judge Suspends Release of Herman Bell, Elderly Black Panther Jailed 45 Years, Amid Police Pressure
Thursday, April 05, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Trump Escalates Already-Deadly U.S. Border Policies, Ordering National Guard to Mexican Border
Caravan of Central American Migrants Holds a Mirror to Cruel U.S. Immigration Policy & Imperialism
How the Wireless Industry Convinced the Public Cellphones Are Safe & Cherry-Picked Research on Risks
Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Teachers in Revolt: Meet the Educators in Kentucky & Oklahoma Walking Out over School Funding
MLK’s Fight Against Racism, Militarism & Capitalism: Historian Taylor Branch on King’s Final Years
Most popular
1
Judge Suspends Release of Herman Bell, Elderly Black Panther Jailed 45 Years, Amid Police Pressure
2
How the Wireless Industry Convinced the Public Cellphones Are Safe & Cherry-Picked Research on Risks
3
Media Giant Sinclair, Under Fire for Forcing Anchors to Read Trumpian Screed, Is Rapidly Expanding
4
Massacre in Gaza: Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinians, Killing 18, Wounding As Many As 1,700
