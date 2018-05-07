Modal close

Dear Democracy Now! Visitor: You turn to Democracy Now! for independent, ad-free daily news covering the issues you care about the most. We can only produce our daily news hour with your support. Right now, every donation to Democracy Now! will be tripled by a generous supporter. This means if you give $8 today, Democracy Now! will get $24 to support our daily news hour. If you've been waiting to make your contribution to Democracy Now!, today is your day. It takes just a couple of minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Mon, May 07, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
CIA Nominee Gina Haspel May Testify for First Time in Public About Her Role in Torture at Black Site
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Nearly 90,000 Hondurans May Be Deported to Danger and Poverty as Trump Ends Their Protected Status
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Meet the 2018 Teacher of the Year Honored by Trump the White House Doesn’t Want You to Hear
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Writer Arundhati Roy on Impunity for Rape in India & How Violence Is Used as a Tool of the State
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Monday, May 07, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Friday, May 04, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Media OptionsDownload icon
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation