Tuesday,
August 7, 2018
Monday,
August 6, 2018
Friday,
August 3, 2018
Thursday,
August 2, 2018
Story
Aug 07, 2018
Documenting Hate: New Doc Lays Bare the Violent White Supremacy that Exploded in Charlottesville
Story
Aug 07, 2018
New Charlottesville Doc Exposes Neo-Nazi Leaders & Their Ties to U.S. Military & Weapons Contractors
Story
Aug 07, 2018
Mother of Heather Heyer, Killed 1 Year Ago: Everyone Needs to Pick Up the Baton & Stand Against Hate
Web Exclusive
Aug 07, 2018
Activists Nationwide Aim to Disrupt
GEO
Group Today for Profiting Off Jailing & Separating Families
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Aug 07, 2018
Portland Protest Shows New Far-Right Trend: Multiethnic Groups with Fascist Heroes Like Pinochet
Web Exclusive
Aug 07, 2018
Activists Nationwide Aim to Disrupt
GEO
Group Today for Profiting Off Jailing & Separating Families
Web Exclusive
Jul 17, 2018
Boots Riley on How His Hit Movie “Sorry to Bother You” Slams Capitalism & Offers Solutions
Web Exclusive
Jul 16, 2018
Greenwald vs. Cirincione: Should Trump Have Canceled Summit After U.S. Indictment of Russian Agents?
Mon, Aug 06, 2018
Daily Show
Mon, Aug 06, 2018
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Meet Ahed Tamimi, 17-Year-Old West Bank Activist Jailed for 8 Months for Slapping Israeli Soldier
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Venezuelan Pres. Nicolás Maduro Targeted in 1st Assassination Attempt by Drone Against Head of State
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Earth Will Be Annihilated”: On 73rd Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing, a Warning Against Nuclear War
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Documenting Hate: New Doc Lays Bare the Violent White Supremacy that Exploded in Charlottesville
New Charlottesville Doc Exposes Neo-Nazi Leaders & Their Ties to U.S. Military & Weapons Contractors
Mother of Heather Heyer, Killed 1 Year Ago: Everyone Needs to Pick Up the Baton & Stand Against Hate
Monday, August 06, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Meet Ahed Tamimi, 17-Year-Old West Bank Activist Jailed for 8 Months for Slapping Israeli Soldier
Venezuelan Pres. Nicolás Maduro Targeted in 1st Assassination Attempt by Drone Against Head of State
“Earth Will Be Annihilated”: On 73rd Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing, a Warning Against Nuclear War
Friday, August 03, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
A Slaughter in Silence: How Trump’s “America First” Policy Enabled Ethnic Cleansing in the
DRC
Mexican Journalist Emilio Gutiérrez Soto, Freed from Detention, Denounces
ICE
“Concentration Camps”
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
Most popular
1
Body of Olivia Lone Bear Found in N. Dakota as Native Women Face Crisis of Murders, Disappearances
2
A Threat to Global Democracy: How Facebook & Surveillance Capitalism Empower Authoritarianism
3
Noam Chomsky on Mass Media Obsession with Russia & the Stories Not Being Covered in the Trump Era
4
Pennsylvania: Woman Arrested for Protesting a Pipeline on Her Property
