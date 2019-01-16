Independent Global News
Wednesday,
January 16, 2019
Tuesday,
January 15, 2019
Monday,
January 14, 2019
Friday,
January 11, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jan 16, 2019
“A Fight for the Soul of Britain”: Theresa May’s Brexit Deal Goes Down in Historic Defeat
Story
Jan 16, 2019
Could Trump’s Attorney General Pick William Barr Be “Worse Than Jeff Sessions” on Civil Rights?
Story
Jan 16, 2019
Judge Blocks Trump Plan to Add Citizenship Question to Census, Citing “Smorgasbord” of Broken Rules
Story
Jan 15, 2019
“Public Education Is Not Your Plaything”: L.A. Teachers Strike Against Privatization & Underfunding
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 11, 2019
Prison Abolitionist Mariame Kaba on Cyntoia Brown, the First Step Act and
NYC
Building 4 New Jails
Web Exclusive
Jan 08, 2019
First Nations Pipeline Protest: 14 Land Protectors Arrested as Canadian Police Raid Indigenous Camp
Web Exclusive
Jan 07, 2019
#MuteRKelly: Survivors, Family Members Seek Justice for Black Girls Preyed on by R&B Star
Web Exclusive
Jan 04, 2019
Perversion of Justice: The Shocking Story of a Serial Sex Abuser & Trump’s Sec. of Labor, Who Helped Him
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Wed, Jan 16, 2019
Daily Show
Wed, Jan 16, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“A Fight for the Soul of Britain”: Theresa May’s Brexit Deal Goes Down in Historic Defeat
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Could Trump’s Attorney General Pick William Barr Be “Worse Than Jeff Sessions” on Civil Rights?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Judge Blocks Trump Plan to Add Citizenship Question to Census, Citing “Smorgasbord” of Broken Rules
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Recent Shows
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
“Public Education Is Not Your Plaything”: L.A. Teachers Strike Against Privatization & Underfunding
Will Trump’s AG Pick William Barr Face Questions over Gitmo, Mass Incarceration &
NSA
Surveillance?
Arizona Activists Face Jail Time for Providing Life-Saving Aid to Migrants Crossing Sonoran Desert
Monday, January 14, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
The Groveland Four: Florida Pardons Men Falsely Accused in Jim Crow-Era Rape Case in 1949
As Gov’t Shutdown Drags On,
IRS
Continues to Aid the Rich & Corporations While Targeting the Poor
Friday, January 11, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Exclusive: Angela Davis Speaks Out on Palestine,
BDS
& More After Civil Rights Award Is Revoked
Show Archive
