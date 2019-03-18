Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Tuesday,
March 19, 2019
Monday,
March 18, 2019
Friday,
March 15, 2019
Thursday,
March 14, 2019
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Mar 19, 2019
“They Are Us”: New Zealand Mourns After Mosque Attacks Killed 50 Including Refugees & Immigrants
Story
Mar 19, 2019
ACLU
: The U.S. Is Acting Like an Authoritarian Regime by Barring
ICC
Officials Probing War Crimes
Story
Mar 19, 2019
The Military-Industrial Complex: Trump’s Ties to Boeing in Spotlight Amid Probes of 737
MAX
8 Jets
Story
Mar 13, 2019
As Joe Biden Hints at Presidential Run, Andrew Cockburn Looks at His “Disastrous Legislative Legacy”
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 16, 2019
“This Country Needs to Get Its Priorities Straight”: Voices from
NYC
School Strike for Climate
Web Exclusive
Mar 15, 2019
“Winners Take All”: Anand Giridharadas on the Elite Charade of Changing the World
Web Exclusive
Mar 15, 2019
Danielle Sered: To End Mass Incarceration, We Must Radically Change How We Approach Violence
Web Exclusive
Mar 14, 2019
The Case Against Joe Biden: How the Former VP Fueled Mass Incarceration & Protected Big Banks
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Airline Safety
Venezuela
Climate Change
2020 Election
North Korea
Immigration
Congress
Sexual Assault
Yemen
Syria
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Mon, Mar 18, 2019
Daily Show
Mon, Mar 18, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
After Deadly 1996 Massacre, Australia Overhauled Its Gun Laws. New Zealand Now Plans to Do the Same
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
State-Sponsored Islamophobia & Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Embolden Right-Wing Terrorists
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Former Neo-Nazi: President Trump May Be Complicit in Growing Threat of White Supremacy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
A Global Strike for Climate Change: 1.4 Million Students Walk Out of Class Demanding Action
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“They Are Us”: New Zealand Mourns After Mosque Attacks Killed 50 Including Refugees & Immigrants
ACLU
: The U.S. Is Acting Like an Authoritarian Regime by Barring
ICC
Officials Probing War Crimes
The Military-Industrial Complex: Trump’s Ties to Boeing in Spotlight Amid Probes of 737
MAX
8 Jets
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, March 18, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
After Deadly 1996 Massacre, Australia Overhauled Its Gun Laws. New Zealand Now Plans to Do the Same
State-Sponsored Islamophobia & Trump’s Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Embolden Right-Wing Terrorists
Former Neo-Nazi: President Trump May Be Complicit in Growing Threat of White Supremacy
A Global Strike for Climate Change: 1.4 Million Students Walk Out of Class Demanding Action
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Friday, March 15, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
White Supremacist Kills 49 Muslim Worshipers in New Zealand as Islamophobic Hate Crimes Rise Globally
Anand Giridharadas: College Bribery Scandal Highlights How America Is Rigged for Wealthy & Powerful
Journalist’s Struggle to Find Bone Marrow Match Exposes Racial Disparity in National Registry
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Jailed for Life for Stealing a $159 Jacket? 3,200 Serving Life Without Parole for Nonviolent Crimes
2
Ralph Nader’s Grandniece Died in Ethiopian Plane Crash; Now He Is Urging Boycott of Boeing Jet
3
Cheating, Bribes & Lies:
DOJ
Charges Dozens of Rich Parents & Coaches in College Admission Scandal
4
Irish Prime Minister Brings Boyfriend to Meeting with Mike Pence
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options