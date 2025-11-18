The United Nations Security Council has approved a U.S.-backed plan for a so-called international stabilization force in Gaza. On Monday, 13 council members voted in favor of the resolution, while China and Russia abstained, warning the plan excludes Palestinians from meaningful participation and fails to define any clear role for the U.N. in shaping Gaza’s future. Under the plan, soldiers from Arab and Muslim-majority nations would oversee the disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza. The force would answer to a newly created, so-called Board of Peace chaired by President Trump. Hamas rejected the resolution, saying it imposes an international “guardianship mechanism” on the Gaza Strip, sidelining the will of Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, praised U.N. approval of Trump’s plan but called a provision that provides a path to Palestinian statehood “unacceptable.”

On Monday, protesters gathered outside the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Manhattan to reject the resolution. The Palestine Youth Movement wrote, “We see through this thinly veiled attempt to strip the Palestinian people of their sovereignty, self-determination, and right of return.”