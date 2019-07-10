Independent Global News
Wednesday,
July 10, 2019
Tuesday,
July 9, 2019
Monday,
July 8, 2019
Friday,
July 5, 2019
Story
Jul 10, 2019
The Inhumane Treatment of Migrants Is Not New. It’s a Key Part of a Decades-Old Bipartisan Policy
Story
Jul 10, 2019
John Carlos Frey: America’s Deadly Stealth War on the Mexico Border Is Approaching Genocide
Story
Jul 10, 2019
How the Climate Crisis Is Pushing Central Americans Out of Their Homes Toward the U.S.
Story
Jul 08, 2019
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Wins World Cup, Condemning Pay Discrimination and President Trump
Web Exclusive
Jul 08, 2019
Lynn Paltrow on Fetal Personhood Laws & the Criminalization of Pregnancy
Web Exclusive
Jul 03, 2019
Ousted Honduran President Zelaya: U.S.-Backed Coup Destabilized My Nation Forcing Migrants to Flee
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2019
Japanese-American Activist: I Was Incarcerated During
WWII
. Jailing Migrant Kids Is an “Atrocity”
Web Exclusive
Jun 28, 2019
Japanese Americans Were Jailed at Ft. Sill During
WWII
. Now Trump Wants to Cage Migrant Kids There
Wed, Jul 10, 2019
Wed, Jul 10, 2019
The Inhumane Treatment of Migrants Is Not New. It’s a Key Part of a Decades-Old Bipartisan Policy
John Carlos Frey: America’s Deadly Stealth War on the Mexico Border Is Approaching Genocide
How the Climate Crisis Is Pushing Central Americans Out of Their Homes Toward the U.S.
Tuesday, July 09, 2019
How Investigative Reporting & Survivor Testimony Toppled Billionaire Serial Abuser Jeffrey Epstein
Despite Death Threats, Glenn Greenwald Speaks Out About Exposing Large Corruption Scandal in Brazil
“This Is Not a Surprise”: U.S. Sanctions and Saber Rattling Led to Iran’s Renewed Uranium Enrichment
Monday, July 08, 2019
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Wins World Cup, Condemning Pay Discrimination and President Trump
Jeffrey Epstein, a Billionaire Friend of Presidents Trump & Clinton, Arrested for Sex Trafficking
Charges Dropped Against Pregnant Shooting Victim Amid Outcry over the Criminalization of Pregnancy
Friday, July 05, 2019
An Hour with Noam Chomsky on Fascism, Nuclear Weapons, Climate Change, Julian Assange & More
