Wednesday,
August 28, 2019
Tuesday,
August 27, 2019
Monday,
August 26, 2019
Friday,
August 23, 2019
Top Stories
Story
Aug 28, 2019
“We’re in a Crisis of Deaths”: Migrant Death Toll Tops 900 in Mediterranean as 40 Die Off Libya
Story
Aug 28, 2019
How Bolsonaro’s Climate Change Denial & Anti-Indigenous Policies Led to Massive Fires in the Amazon
Story
Aug 28, 2019
Airstrikes in Lebanon, Syria & Iraq Mark Dangerous Escalation in Decades-Long Israeli Aggression
Story
Dec 11, 2018
School Strike for Climate: Meet 15-Year-Old Activist Greta Thunberg, Who Inspired a Global Movement
Aug 27, 2019
Aug 27, 2019
“Kochland”: Christopher Leonard on the Secret History of Koch Industries & U.S. Corporate Power
Aug 23, 2019
Aug 23, 2019
How Jair Bolsonaro Emboldened Brazilian Agribusiness to Torch the Amazon & Attack Indigenous People
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
“One Big Jail”: Fact-Finding Mission Finds Widespread Abuses in Kashmir as India Tightens Grip
Aug 15, 2019
Aug 15, 2019
New York Lawmakers Behind Child Victims Act Say It Will “Transform Trauma into Real Action”
Hot Topics
Brazil
Kashmir
Koch Brothers
2020 Election
Climate Change
Hong Kong
Jeffrey Epstein
White Supremacy
Gun Control
Toni Morrison
Wed, Aug 28, 2019
Daily Show
Wed, Aug 28, 2019
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“We’re in a Crisis of Deaths”: Migrant Death Toll Tops 900 in Mediterranean as 40 Die Off Libya
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
How Bolsonaro’s Climate Change Denial & Anti-Indigenous Policies Led to Massive Fires in the Amazon
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Airstrikes in Lebanon, Syria & Iraq Mark Dangerous Escalation in Decades-Long Israeli Aggression
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
“This Ruling Is Huge”: Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $572 Million for Fueling Opioid Epidemic
“Kochland”: How David Koch Helped Build an Empire to Shape U.S. Politics & Thwart Climate Action
Monday, August 26, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Mysterious Russian Nuclear Missile Accident Sparks Fears of Cover-Up & “Chernobyl Redux”
Unreported Deaths, Child Cancer & Radioactive Meat: The Untold Story of Chernobyl
“The Situation Was Very Bad”: Feminist Activist Kavita Krishnan on What She Saw in Kashmir
Friday, August 23, 2019
Full Show
Headlines
Sen. Merkley Condemns Trump’s War Against Migrant Families as U.S. Moves to Indefinitely Jail Kids
Sen. Merkley on the Dangers of a New Nuclear Arms Race & Why He Backs the Green New Deal
“Our House Is On Fire”: Brazil Faces Global Outrage as Massive Fires Spread in Amazon Rainforest
Most popular
1
“Our House Is On Fire”: Brazil Faces Global Outrage as Massive Fires Spread in Amazon Rainforest
2
How Jair Bolsonaro Emboldened Brazilian Agribusiness to Torch the Amazon & Attack Indigenous People
3
First Vaping-Related Death Reported in Illinois
4
Satellite Data Show Brazilian Amazon Burning at Record Pace
