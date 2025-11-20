Israel’s military has killed at least 32 Palestinians in a wave of attacks that once again violated the October ceasefire deal with Hamas. Among the dead are at least 10 people, including an entire family, killed when Israel bombed a building sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood. Israel said it launched the attacks after its soldiers came under fire; Hamas rejected the claim and noted that Israel said none of its troops were wounded in the alleged attack. In Khan Younis, family and friends held funerals earlier today for victims of Israeli attacks on southern Gaza.

Mohammed Abu Shahla: “They say there’s a ceasefire. Where is this ceasefire they’re talking about? Where are the guarantors of the ceasefire? Every day, 10, 15, 20 martyrs die. We wake up to martyrs, and we go to sleep to martyrs, and they say there’s a ceasefire. Unfortunately, there is no ceasefire.”

According to Al Jazeera, Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement at least 393 times since October 10.