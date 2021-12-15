Dear Friend,

This year Democracy Now! is celebrating our 25th anniversary—that’s 25 years of bringing you fearless, independent journalism. Since our first broadcast in 1996, Democracy Now! has refused to take corporate or government funding, because nothing is more important to us than our editorial independence. But that means we rely on you, our audience, for support. If everyone who tunes in to Democracy Now! gave just $4, we could cover our operating expenses for the entire year. Really, that’s all it would take. Right now a generous donor will TRIPLE your donation, making it three times as valuable to Democracy Now! Please do your part today, and thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Wed, Dec 15, 2021
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Mark Meadows Held in Contempt of Congress as Jan. 6 Probe Expands. How Long Can Trump Hold Out?
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Iran Nuclear Talks Falter as Biden Admin Threatens “Alternatives” After Squandering Window for Diplomacy
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Chile’s Future at Stake: Runoff Election Pits Leftist Student Leader Against Far-Right Pinochet Defender
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, December 13, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, December 10, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation