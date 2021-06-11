Independent Global News
Friday,
June 11, 2021
Thursday,
June 10, 2021
Wednesday,
June 9, 2021
Tuesday,
June 8, 2021
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jun 11, 2021
“Our House Is on Fire”: Activists Urge G7 to Immediately Address Climate, Vaccine Apartheid & Poverty
Story
Jun 11, 2021
“Julian Is Suffering”: Family of WikiLeaks Founder Assange in U.S. to Demand His Release from Prison
Story
Jun 11, 2021
Why Germany’s Apology for Its 1904-1908 Genocide in Namibia Does Not Go Far Enough
Story
Jun 10, 2021
U.S. Led 2020 Nuclear Weapons Spending; Now Biden Going “Full Steam Ahead” on Trump’s Nuclear Plans
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
May 25, 2021
Gaza to Goma to Yemen: Update on Humanitarian Crises from Sec. Gen. of Norwegian Refugee Council
Web Exclusive
May 18, 2021
Palestinian Journalist: Israeli Media Incites Mob Violence, Ignoring Settler Attacks
Web Exclusive
May 17, 2021
Israeli Human Rights Group B’Tselem Blasts Two-Tiered Apartheid Israel, Says Violence Is “Inevitable”
Web Exclusive
May 13, 2021
Nathan Thrall on “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama” & Reality of Palestinian Life Under Israeli Rule
Browse Web Exclusives
Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Daily Show
Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Headlines
“Our House Is on Fire”: Activists Urge G7 to Immediately Address Climate, Vaccine Apartheid & Poverty
“Julian Is Suffering”: Family of WikiLeaks Founder Assange in U.S. to Demand His Release from Prison
Why Germany’s Apology for Its 1904-1908 Genocide in Namibia Does Not Go Far Enough
Recent Shows
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
U.S. Led 2020 Nuclear Weapons Spending; Now Biden Going “Full Steam Ahead” on Trump’s Nuclear Plans
Vaccine Hesitancy, Even by Healthcare Workers, Means Shots Expire, Variants Emerge, Pandemic Drags On
Biden to Buy 500 Million Vaccine Doses for Other Countries, But Billions More Needed to End Pandemic
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
Leaked
IRS
Files: Billionaires Bezos, Musk, Bloomberg, Buffett Avoided Taxes as Wealth Soared
Shocking Video Shows Officer Tasering Teenage Refugee from Honduras at Children’s Shelter in Texas
“Takeover”: New Doc Chronicles Historic 1970 Young Lords Occupation of Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Full Show
Headlines
“Not Having It”: Winona LaDuke on Mass Protest by Water Protectors to Halt Line 3 Pipeline in Minnesota
“Do Not Come”: VP Harris Sends Anti-Migrant Message in Guatemala, Visits Mexico Amid Deadly Election
Socialist Teacher Takes Lead in Peruvian Election as Nation Reels from Pandemic & Political Crisis
Show Archive
Most popular
1
“We Are a Plutocracy”: Jeffrey Sachs Slams Biden for Offering to Preserve Trump’s Corporate Tax Cuts
2
“Not Having It”: Winona LaDuke on Mass Protest by Water Protectors to Halt Line 3 Pipeline in Minnesota
3
“The Second”: Carol Anderson on the Racist Roots of the Constitutional Right to Bear Arms
4
Leaked
IRS
Files: Billionaires Bezos, Musk, Bloomberg, Buffett Avoided Taxes as Wealth Soared
