Hi there,

Democracy Now! doesn’t belong to any corporation, government or political party. Our daily news hour belongs to you, our listeners, viewers and readers. You’re the reason we exist. As we face the twin threats of climate chaos and authoritarianism, we need your help more than ever to hold the powerful to account and amplify the voices of scientists, activists and organizers who are working to save the planet. For the next 24 hours, a generous donor will TRIPLE all donations to Democracy Now! That means your gift of $25 is worth $75 today. Please do your part to keep our independent journalism going strong. Every dollar counts. Thank you so much, and stay safe.
-Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Wed, Oct 19, 2022
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Haitians Protest Economic Crisis & Gang Violence, Demand U.S. Stay Out and Allow Domestic Solution
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Venezuelans Seeking Asylum Are Now Turned Away at U.S. Border as Biden Expands Trump-Era Title 42
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Rep. Cori Bush on Being Raped, Her Abortions, Police Brutality & Her Journey from Activism to Congress
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, October 17, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, October 14, 2022
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation