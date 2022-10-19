In Ukraine, Russia is warning the battle for Kherson is imminent, and says it will evacuate some 60,000 people in the coming days. Ukrainian forces have recently driven back Russian fighters in the occupied city.

Elsewhere, Russian strikes have cut power to over 1,000 towns and villages across Ukraine as residents face the prospect of a winter without heat.

The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss today the issue of Iranian drones being used in Moscow’s assault on Ukraine. Iran has recently agreed to provide Russia with more drones and surface-to-surface missiles. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin says it will up its production of HIMARS long-range rocket artillery systems, which the U.S. has been providing to Ukraine.

Officials in Denmark confirmed that “powerful explosions” caused the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines to leak in the Baltic Sea last month, though did not specify the origin of the blasts.