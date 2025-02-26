Hi there,

As Democracy Now! turns 29 this month, the need for independent news questioning and challenging those in power is more critical now than ever. Although this is a period of great uncertainty for news organizations like ours, we are unwavering in our commitment to continue to bring you fearless trustworthy reporting on the issues that matter most. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be DOUBLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $30. If our journalism is important to you, please donate today in honor of our 29th anniversary. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much.

Democracy Now!

Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Wed, Feb 26, 2025
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Cory Doctorow on Elon Musk’s “Chaotic Blitz” at DOGE, Living in a Tech Dystopia, Luigi Mangione & More
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Sister Helen Prejean Demands End to Death Penalty as Supreme Court Tosses Glossip Murder Conviction
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Advocates: NY Prison Guard Strike Is Part of History of Repression & Violence Against Prison Activism
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Monday, February 24, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Friday, February 21, 2025
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation