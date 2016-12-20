In Germany, 12 people were killed and 48 more wounded in Berlin after a truck drove into a Christmas market around 8 p.m. local time, plowing into the stalls packed with shoppers and tourists at about 40 miles an hour. Late Monday night, German media, citing local authorities, reported police detained one suspect in the case: a 23-year-old Pakistani refugee named Naved Baluch. Baluch has denied all involvement in the attack, and early this morning unnamed sources within the German police told local media they believed Naved Baluch was not involved in the attack and that the perpetrator may still be at large and armed. After the attack on Monday, as many as 250 police officers raided Berlin’s largest refugee center, which is housed inside a hangar at a defunct airport, and questioned at least four people. No one was arrested. This is German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking this morning.

Chancellor Angela Merkel: "There is much we still do not know with sufficient certainty, but we must, as things stand now, assume it was a terrorist attack. I know it would be especially hard for us all to bear if it were confirmed that the person who committed this act was someone who sought protection and asylum in Germany. This would be especially despicable for the many, many Germans who, day in, day out, are actively working for refugees, as well as for those people who actually need our protection and who make an effort to integrate into our country."

Germany has taken in far more refugees in the last two years than any other European Union country—as many as 1 million refugees in 2015. The attack recalled the Bastille Day attack on a boardwalk in Nice, France, in which 84 people were killed after a Tunisian-born French citizen drove a truck through crowds of people in July. The New York Post falsely reported ISIS militants had claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack in Berlin. Following this report, the U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors the online activity of militant groups, said no one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.