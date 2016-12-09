Modal close

Dear Democracy Now! visitor,

You turn to Democracy Now! for ad-free news you can trust. Maybe you come for our daily headlines. Maybe you come for in-depth stories that expose corporate and government abuses of power. Democracy Now! brings you crucial reporting like our coverage from the front lines of the standoff at Standing Rock or news about the movements fighting for peace, racial and economic justice, immigrant rights and LGBTQ equality. We produce our daily news hour at a fraction of the budget of a commercial news operation—all without ads, government funding or corporate sponsorship. How is this possible? Only with your support. If every visitor to this site in December gave just $10 we could cover our basic operating costs for 2017. And, today a generous funder will match your donation dollar for dollar. That means when you give $10 today, your donation will be worth $20. Pretty exciting, right? So, if you've been waiting to make your contribution to Democracy Now!, today is your day. It takes just a couple of minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else in 2017.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Your donation
Independent Global News
Topics

"Call Out the Lies": SEIU Head Defends Union Leader Who Challenged Trump on False Carrier Job Claims

StoryDecember 09, 2016
Watch iconWatch Full Show
Guests
Mary Kay Henry

international president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 2 million workers in healthcare, public and property services.

Donald Trump attacked union leader Chuck Jones on Twitter this week, after the president of United Steelworkers Local 1999 appeared on CNN criticizing Trump for breaking his promise to Carrier workers in Indiana. "I am proud of what Chuck Jones did," says Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 2 million workers in healthcare, public and property services. "We’re going to need to stand up and speak out and have each other’s backs and call out the lies of this administration and make it crystal clear that we’re not backing down."

TRANSCRIPT
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: I wanted to ask you, very quickly, about Donald Trump attacking union leader Chuck Jones on Twitter Wednesday, after the president of the United Steelworkers Local 1999 appeared on CNN criticizing Trump for breaking his promise to Carrier workers in Indiana. Last week, Trump appearing at the Carrier air conditioner plant in Indianapolis, boasting he’d saved 1,100 jobs from being moved to Mexico, but Jones, who represents the workers, says Trump "lied his ass off." Jones says Trump helped keep only 730 jobs in the U.S., not 1,100. On Wednesday, Donald Trump tweeted, "Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!" Less than two hours later, he sent out another tweet saying, "If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues." Your thoughts, Mary Kay Henry?

MARY KAY HENRY: I think this moment requires all of us to stand up and speak out and call out the misinformation of the next president-elect, Donald Trump. And I’m proud of what Chuck Jones did. I’m proud of what Adriana Alvarez did on November 29th, when the Fight for 15 got in the streets in 340 cities. And we are going to need to stand up and speak out and have each other’s backs and call out the lies of this administration and make it crystal clear that we’re not backing down. We’re going to fight for our vision of America.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Next story from this daily show

SEIU President Mary Kay Henry Stands by Support for Clinton over Sanders in 2016 Election

NEXTSEIU President Mary Kay Henry Stands by Support for Clinton over Sanders in 2016 Election
Related
G2 mary kay c
StoryDec 09, 2016

SEIU President Mary Kay Henry Stands by Support for Clinton over Sanders in 2016 Election

Speaking Events
Newsletter
Daily News Digest

Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Recent News
Headlines for December 22
DN! In The News
Dn in the news

Salon: Amy Goodman and "Democracy Now!" celebrate 20 years of fearless journalism in the age of lies

On Monday, December 5, Democracy Now! celebrated its 20th anniversary in New York City.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation