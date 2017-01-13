Today’s House vote comes after senators narrowly approved a budget reconciliation bill to begin repealing the Affordable Care Act, during a marathon debate that lasted into the early morning hours Thursday. The Senate vote was 51 to 48, with the entire Democratic caucus opposed to a repeal. During the roll call, Democrats rose one by one to voice objections, prompting the presiding officer, Colorado Republican Cory Gardner, to object that they were out of order.

Clerk: "Ms. Cantwell."

Sen. Maria Cantwell: "This is not—"

Sen. Cory Gardner: "Debate is not allowed during a vote."

Sen. Maria Cantwell: "—business as usual.

Sen. Cory Gardner: "Debate—the Senate will be in order."

Sen. Maria Cantwell: "You are stealing healthcare from Americans. I vote no.

Sen. Cory Gardner: "The Senate will be in order."

Clerk: "Ms. Cantwell, no."

Sen. Tim Kaine: "Madam Clerk?"

Clerk: "Mr. Kaine."

Sen. Tim Kaine: "When I was sick, you visited me. I vote no."

Sen. Cory Gardner: "Debate is not allowed during a vote. The Senate will be in order."

Clerk: "Mr. Kaine, no."

Democrats say nearly 30 million Americans stand to lose health coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. Supporters of the law are planning rallies in more than 40 cities.