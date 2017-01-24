Independent Global News
As Trump Moves to Advance Dakota Access Pipeline, Former VP Al Gore Calls #DAPL "An Atrocity"

StoryJanuary 24, 2017
Al Gore

former vice president and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

President Trump is set to sign two executive actions today to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, two projects blocked by the Obama administration. On Monday Democracy Now! spoke with Al Gore about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

AMY GOODMAN: I also asked him about the Dakota Access pipeline, as Standing Rock Sioux Chair Dave Archambault was in the audience.

AL GORE: I’ve spoken out many times in support of Chairman Archambault and the Standing Rock Sioux tribal movement. I think it’s—I’ve publicly labeled it an atrocity. And I do think that, as Heather said, this is a moment that is filled with possibilities for raising awareness. And I’m—the short story is, I am against it.

AMY GOODMAN: That was Al Gore speaking Sunday here at the Sundance Film Festival in Park city, Utah. Well, on Monday, water protectors walked down Main Street and linked arms to block the entrance to a Chase Bank lounge in order to protest the connection of one of the festival’s leading sponsors to investment in the Dakota Access pipeline. (Watch our video report here) They were joined by actor and activist Shailene Woodley and two filmmakers, whose Viceland series Rise, about indigenous resistance, is playing at the film festival.

That does it for our show. If you want to see all of our coverage here at the film festival—the Oscar nominations have been announced, among the documentaries, 13th and Life, Animated. You can see our interviews at democracynow.org.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
