As Trump Moves to Advance Dakota Access Pipeline, Former VP Al Gore Calls #DAPL "An Atrocity"

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: I also asked him about the Dakota Access pipeline, as Standing Rock Sioux Chair Dave Archambault was in the audience.

AL GORE: I’ve spoken out many times in support of Chairman Archambault and the Standing Rock Sioux tribal movement. I think it’s—I’ve publicly labeled it an atrocity. And I do think that, as Heather said, this is a moment that is filled with possibilities for raising awareness. And I’m—the short story is, I am against it.

AMY GOODMAN: That was Al Gore speaking Sunday here at the Sundance Film Festival in Park city, Utah. Well, on Monday, water protectors walked down Main Street and linked arms to block the entrance to a Chase Bank lounge in order to protest the connection of one of the festival’s leading sponsors to investment in the Dakota Access pipeline. (Watch our video report here) They were joined by actor and activist Shailene Woodley and two filmmakers, whose Viceland series Rise, about indigenous resistance, is playing at the film festival.

That does it for our show. If you want to see all of our coverage here at the film festival—the Oscar nominations have been announced, among the documentaries, 13th and Life, Animated. You can see our interviews at democracynow.org.