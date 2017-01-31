Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people protested in London and in cities across Britain Monday to denounce Trump’s immigration ban, as 1.5 million Brits have signed on to a petition demanding Britain cancel Trump’s planned state visit. This is British lawmaker Sayeeda Warsi.

Sayeeda Warsi: "There comes a moment when we have to ask our government: Where do you stand? And that’s why I’m here today, not just because I believe what Trump is doing is appalling, not just because I believe it’s counterproductive, not just because I know that it will not achieve even what he says he is trying to achieve, but because I want my government to stand up and say he is wrong."

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with President Trump on Friday in the first visit by a head of state to the White House since Trump’s inauguration.