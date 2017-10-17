Back in the U.S., in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty in a military court Monday to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. Bergdahl spent five years in Taliban captivity until the Obama administration negotiated his release in 2014 in exchange for five prisoners held at Guantánamo. Bergdahl has said he walked off his post in an attempt to reach another U.S. base and report wrongdoing in his unit. Bergdahl and his lawyers have said a fair trial was impossible after Donald Trump repeatedly called Bergdahl a traitor who should be put to death. This is then-candidate Donald Trump at a Las Vegas campaign event in 2015.

Donald Trump: “We’re tired of Sergeant Bergdahl, who’s a traitor. He’s a traitor, a no-good traitor, who should have been executed.”

It’s not clear whether Bergdahl has negotiated a more lenient sentence in exchange for a guilty plea. The charge of “misbehavior before the enemy” carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.