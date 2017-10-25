Khizr Khan: Trump & Gen. Kelly’s Handling of Call to Gold Star Widow Exploited Her Grief

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: As President Donald Trump refuses to back down from attacks on the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger, today we spend the hour with one of the country’s best-known Gold Star family members, whose son was killed in Iraq. As investigations continue into a deadly October 4th ambush in which five soldiers from Niger and four U.S. soldiers were killed while on patrol, the widow of one of the men is speaking out against Trump’s handling of the aftermath of the attack. The widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson said, during a condolence call, the president couldn’t remember the name of her husband. In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Myeshia Johnson said she also heard President Trump say, quote, “He knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.”

MYESHIA JOHNSON: What he said was—

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: The president.

MYESHIA JOHNSON: Yes, the president said that “he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways.” And I was—it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said—he couldn’t remember my husband’s name. The only way he remembered my husband’s name, because he told me he had my husband’s report in front of him. And that’s when he actually said “La David.”

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: The week before, Trump falsely claimed his predecessors didn’t call the families of fallen soldiers. Last Thursday, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, a former Marine Corps general and a Gold Star father himself, defended Donald Trump and doubled down on his criticism of Florida Congressmember Frederica Wilson, who is a close friend of the Johnson family and was in the car when Trump made the call. She later told reporters what he said. Both the congresswoman and the widow are African-American. This is Kelly.

JOHN KELLY: He knew what he was getting himself into, because he enlisted. There’s no reason to enlist. He enlisted. And he was where he wanted to be, exactly where he wanted to be, with exactly the people he wanted to be with, when his life was taken. That was the message. That was the message that was transmitted.

It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation, absolutely stuns me. And I thought at least that was sacred. You know, when I was a kid growing up, a lot of things were sacred in our country. Women were sacred, looked upon with great honor. That’s obviously not the case anymore, as we see from recent cases. Life, the dignity of life, was sacred. That’s gone. Religion, that seems to be gone, as well. Gold Star families, I think that left in the convention over the summer. But I just thought the selfless devotion that brings a man or woman to die on the battlefield—I just thought that that might be sacred.

AMY GOODMAN: Well, the convention over the summer that General Kelly refers to is likely last year’s Democratic National Convention, where one of the defining moments of the presidential campaign took place. That’s when Gold Star father Khizr Khan, joined by his wife, Ghazala, spoke about his son, Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed in 2004 by a suicide bomber in Iraq. The Army posthumously awarded Captain Khan a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He was the highest-ranking Pakistani American to die in Iraq, and was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. During Khizr Khan’s speech, he criticized Trump’s call to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and famously pulled a copy of the Constitution from his pocket, held it up for all to see, and offered to lend it to then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

KHIZR KHAN: Like many immigrants, we came to this country empty-handed. We believed in American democracy, that with hard work and goodness of this country, we could share in and contribute to its blessings.

We are blessed to raise our three sons in a nation where they were free to be themselves and follow their dreams. Our son, Humayun, had dreams, too, of being a military lawyer, but he put those dreams aside the day he sacrificed his life to save the lives of his fellow soldiers. Hillary Clinton was right when she called my son “the best of America.”

If it was up to Donald Trump, he never would have been in America. Donald Trump consistently smears the character of Muslims. He disrespects other minorities, women, judges, even his own party leadership. He vows to build walls and ban us from this country.

Donald Trump, you’re asking Americans to trust you with their future. Let me ask you: Have you even read the United States Constitution? I will—I will gladly lend you my copy. In this document, look for the words—look for the words “liberty” and “equal protection of law.” Have you ever been to Arlington Cemetery? Go look at the graves of brave patriots who died defending United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing and no one.

