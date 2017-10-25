Clicky
Gold Star Father Khizr Khan Speaks Against War & Iraq Invasion: “Look at the Cost of That Mistake”

StoryOctober 25, 2017
We continue our interview with Khizr Khan, one of the country’s best-known Gold Star family members. Khan famously spoke out against Trump at last year’s Democratic National Convention and now reflects on the war that took his son Humayun’s life, the 2003 Iraq War. Capt. Humayun Khan died while fending off a suicide bomber outside the gate of his troop’s Army compound.

Guests
  • Khizr Khan

    author of An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice and also This is Our Constitution: Discover America with a Gold Star Father. His son, Captain Humayun Khan, was killed in 2004 by a suicide bomber in Iraq. Khan memorably spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in honor of his son.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
