“They Will Be Held Accountable”: California AG Takes Trump to Court for Deploying National Guard

We speak with California Attorney General Rob Bonta ahead of the start of California’s court case challenging the Trump administration’s move to federalize the state’s National Guard to support immigration raids. Bonta argues the use of the military for civilian law enforcement in Los Angeles clearly violated the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878. “This is something that is deeply rooted in our history and our law as something that is prohibited, and Mr. Trump is blatantly engaged in this unlawful conduct,” says Bonta. The case is one of dozens of lawsuits Bonta’s office has filed against Trump, with some wins already.