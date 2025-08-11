The Israeli military has assassinated one of the most prominent journalists in Gaza, Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, along with four of his colleagues at the network. They were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a media tent outside Al-Shifa Hospital. Al Jazeera decried the targeted killing as a “desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza.” Funerals were held today for Anas al-Sharif, his fellow colleague Mohammed Qreiqeh, cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa, and their assistant Mohammed Noufal.

The attack came just weeks after Al Jazeera, the Committee to Protect Journalists and a top U.N. official all warned al-Sharif’s life was in danger after Israel accused him of being a member of Hamas. Israel took responsibility for Sunday’s strike. At the time, U.N. Special Rapporteur Irene Khan blasted Israel for spreading unfounded accusations about him; today she called for sanctions against Israel for murdering the Al Jazeera team.

According to officials in Gaza, Israel has killed 238 journalists over the past 22 months. On Sunday, fellow Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Abu Moussa condemned Israel’s targeting of journalists.

Ibrahim Abu Moussa: “The occupation says that by killing the journalists, the truth will be stopped and that its crimes will not be exposed. But I tell the occupation that your bombardment on us increases our determination and resolve in conveying the voice and the suffering of our people in Gaza, and we show your crimes against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

