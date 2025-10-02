Hi there,

Will El Salvador's Total Abortion Ban Be a Model for the U.S.? Maria Hinojosa Investigates

October 02, 2025
A new investigation by Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Maria Hinojosa looks at reproductive rights in El Salvador, which has one of the world’s most restrictive anti-abortion laws and has imprisoned women who suffered obstetric emergencies like miscarriages or stillbirths.

While exact numbers are difficult to ascertain, one woman who spent time in prison in El Salvador for a miscarriage estimated “that 90% of the women who are in prison in El Salvador are in prison for this,” says Hinojosa.

Hinojosa also cautions that a version of El Salvador’s law could make its way to the United States as states pass more abortion bans following the end of Roe v. Wade.

Guests
  • Maria Hinojosa
    Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and founder of Futuro Media.

