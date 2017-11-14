In news from Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights is reporting at least 53 people have been killed in airstrikes outside of Aleppo. The dead include at least five children and three women. Meanwhile, the BBC is reporting hundreds of fighters with the Islamic State were allowed to leave Raqqa last month as a part of a secret deal with the U.S.-led coalition to end the fighting in Raqqa. A BBC investigation found about 250 militants left in October along with 3,500 members of their families and their weapons. Some of the fighters headed to other parts of Syria controlled by the Islamic State; others went to Turkey.