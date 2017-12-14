In Alabama, Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has refused to concede in the special election, despite the fact that Democrat Doug Jones beat Moore on Tuesday. This is Moore, speaking Wednesday night.

Roy Moore: “We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion, and to set free a suffering humanity. And the battle rages on. In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots. This has been a very close race, and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state.”

During his speech Wednesday, Moore expressed his support for President Trump and painted an apocalyptic picture of American society.

Roy Moore: “Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. … We have murdered over 60 million of our unborn children. We have redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, which is the building block of our country. … We have even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman, and vice versa. … Immorality sweeps over our land.”

Even President Trump, who supported the accused child molester, has acknowledged Roy Moore lost the Senate race.