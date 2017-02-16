Glenn Greenwald: Trump Seems to Be Committed to Escalating Violence in Yemen

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: We had just lost Glenn Greenwald. We were speaking to him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. But I think we got the connection back. Maybe he has his cellphone up to his ear. Glenn, we were just talking about what’s happening in Yemen right now and the latest news from AP that the main figure killed in last month’s U.S. raid targeting al-Qaeda was a tribal leader who was allied with the U.S./Saudi-backed president. We only have 30 seconds, but if you can summarize Yemen?

GLENN GREENWALD: I mean, what’s happened in Yemen is an absolute atrocity. It’s the poorest country in the region. The U.S. has constantly droned it. The Saudis, with U.S. and U.K. support, have bombed its civilians constantly. People are starving, including children. And the Trump administration seems to be committed to escalating the violence even worse. It’s a true tragedy, and we never talk about it in the United States.

AMY GOODMAN: And the issue that Spicer raised, that anyone who criticizes the Yemen raid owes an apology to the Navy SEAL’s family who was killed? Ten seconds.

GLENN GREENWALD: It’s a resurrection of standard U.S. rhetoric that we heard in the Bush era, that if you criticize the war, then it means you’re disrespecting the troops. And it’s extra ironic, since Trump ran on a platform of opposing the wars in Iraq and Libya, and yet he doesn’t seem to apply that same standard to himself that it means he’s disrespecting the troops.

