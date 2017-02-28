President Trump has accused his predecessor, President Obama, of being "behind" a series of leaks coming out of the White House. During Monday’s taped interview on "Fox & Friends," Trump also accused Obama of being behind the mass protests at Republican town halls last week.

President Donald Trump: "I think that he is behind it. I also think it’s politics. That’s the way it is. And look, I have a very different agenda—"

Brian Kilmeade: "But Bush was never—but Bush wasn’t going after Clinton, and Clinton wasn’t going after Bush."

President Donald Trump: "Well, you never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right, or possibly right, but you never know. No, I think that President Obama is behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group. You know, some of the leaks, which are really very serious leaks, because they’re very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that’s politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue."

That’s President Trump, accusing former President Obama of being behind the leaks coming out of the White House. Yet White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer seems to believe his own staff are behind the leaks—and he recently forced them to submit to a random phone check, according to Politico.